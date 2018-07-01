Eros and Erasmus: photo exhibition portrays scheme’s romantic side

A photography exhibition of families from across Europe who met through the Erasmus study-abroad programme opens in Dublin on Monday.

The show, in St Stephen’s Green until July 29th, tells the stories of 17 couples from countries around Europe who met and fell in love while studying abroad during university.

Pascal and Siobhán Bonnichon with their children, Cian and Aoife. Photograph: Frédéric De La Mure

The exhibition initially appeared in the Gare Montparnasse in Paris. It arrives in Ireland this month with the support of the French embassy and the Higher Education Authority of Ireland.

More than nine million students have taken part in the Erasmus programme since its inception in 1987, and it is estimated that more than a million babies have been born to couples who met as a result of the university exchange scheme.

More than 4,000 Irish students are expected to take part in Erasmus programmes this year at third-level institutions across 33 different countries. France is the most popular European destination for Irish students, with an average of 700 young people travelling there with the programme each year. Some 2,300 French Erasmus students come to Ireland to study each year.