Dublin’s Tara and Pearse stations to close over weekend

Rail passengers are facing significant disruption this weekend as both Tara and Pearse Station will be closed to facilitate roof works.

Iarnród Éireann is closing both Dublin city centre stations to allow for repairs on the Pearse Street roof to be carried out.

The roof structure, which dates back to the 1880s, is in poor condition, and replacing the structure was identified as a “crucial safety project” by Iarnród Éireann.

Protective mesh netting has been in place in the station below roof level in recent years to protect customers and rail services.

On Saturday and Sunday, Darts will operate between Howth/Malahide and Connolly, and between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones only.

Iarnród Éireann said that bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Bray for Connolly to Wexford/Rosslare Europort services.

The roof replacement project will cost €17 million and is funded by the National Transport Authority, and will take place over a period of 23 months.

Physical works are taking place between September 2018 and July 2020. A total of up to 13 dedicated construction weekends are likely to be required during this time to allow for crane operation.

Previous weekend closures took place in October, January, February and March. A scheduled closure in June was postponed due to the Leinster Hurling final.