‘Irish people have shown us kindness’: Afghan exiles on life in Ireland after the Taliban

In August 2021, the Taliban retook control of Kabul, the Afghan capital, ending two decades of relative freedom there, particularly for women. Girls’ schools were closed, women were forced out of workplaces, and public life narrowed under growing restrictions. For many Afghan women, fleeing the country became not a choice, but a necessity.

Among those who found refuge in Ireland was Hogai Wardak.

“I was a final-year student at Kabul University when the Taliban took over,” she recalls. “With their arrival, we lost everything.”

Wardak was 21 when Kabul fell. She had already made her mark as a journalist and women’s rights advocate, working across media, education and sport. Leaving meant starting again – but not giving up.

She had begun her media career in 2017, working with Zan TV (meaning Women TV), Azmon Radio, and several local outlets. Her work focused on amplifying the voices of women and youth. She later founded Pohah (Knowledge), an education and empowerment initiative, and established a preschool, Rasa, which educated more than 80 children and employed up to 20 women.

At Zan TV, Wardak created and hosted Women Power, a programme by, and for, Afghan women, highlighting the achievements of female professionals. A former cricketer, she was also involved in efforts to gain official recognition for Afghanistan’s women’s cricket team, helping secure contracts for players in 2020.

On August 21st, 2021, Wardak left Kabul. After spending 10 days in Qatar, she was told she would be resettled in Ireland.

“I had never heard of Ireland before, but I came here seeking safety – and the chance to continue my education and work.”

Her first job was as a waitress.

“Every time I looked in the mirror, I remembered who I had been – a journalist, an athlete, an advocate. But Irish people I met at the restaurant were kind and open. That made a difference.”

Today, Wardak is studying business at Dublin Business School and works as deputy director of Sadaa – Sister Action for Dignified Access in Afghanistan – an organisation that supports Afghan women. She also hosted a podcast, Open Mic, as part of the Open Doors Initiative, which creates pathways to employment, education and entrepreneurship for marginalised groups.

“My life here is peaceful. I’m finishing my studies and plan to grow my Afghan clothing business, M4U – Made For You – which currently employs 15 women in Afghanistan,” she says. This is despite the Taliban ban on women working in most sectors.

Before the Taliban returned to power, Farahnaz Haidary held a senior role in government finance and spent her spare time working on legal awareness, education and women’s empowerment. When Kabul fell, her professional and personal identities were placed at immediate risk.

“As a woman in a leadership role, I knew the threat was real,” she says. “It was the hardest decision of my life – leaving my home, my community, and my work. But I carried my skills and determination with me. If I could survive the journey, I believed I could rebuild.”

Haidary had been an audit manager at Afghanistan’s Supreme Audit Office, overseeing government finances while also volunteering with NGOs that supported women and female-headed households.

“It was never about profit – it was about building futures,” she says.

She arrived in Ireland uncertain of what to expect. “No one knew me or what I could do. I was seen as a migrant. But I had years of experience and education. Finding my place has taken time, but the welcome and kindness of Irish people helped me feel safe.”

Now based in Cork, Haidary is pursuing a master’s degree in education, human rights and equality at Mary Immaculate College. She also manages the Sanctuary Catering Project at Saoirse – Ethnic Hands on Deck – and is founder of the Domhan Green Society, which promotes mental health and community support.

“My work now supports migrants and vulnerable communities of all backgrounds. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges migrants face – and we need to do more to address it.”

While both women express gratitude for the safety they’ve found in Ireland, the process of resettlement has not been easy. Language barriers, cultural adjustment, and the pressure to prove their capabilities all presented early challenges.

“Many migrants come with education and experience, but face hurdles in being [professionally] recognised,” says Haidary. “You are often seen through a single lens – as a refugee or asylum seeker – not as a professional.”

Wardak adds: “Afghan women are strong and brave, despite the restrictions we face back home. We want people in Ireland to know that we love our culture and are eager to contribute.”

Both women speak of Ireland’s openness, and of shared values.

“Irish people understand migration because of their own history,” says Haidary. “There’s a deep sense of family, hospitality, and community that we relate to.”

Neither sees a return to Afghanistan for themselves in the near future.

“It’s not safe, and the freedoms I value – education, work, speech – do not exist,” Haidary says. “Here, I can use my skills and pursue my goals.”

Wardak agrees. “Afghan women are heroes. We hope for a day when we can return. But for now, we are building our lives.”

Despite the distance from home, both women are committed to preserving their Afghan identity – and sharing it.

Wardak hopes to expand her M4U clothing brand internationally, showcasing Afghan craftsmanship and creating employment for women in the country.

Haidary’s Domhan Green Society organises multicultural events and encourages dialogue across communities.

“We share traditions to keep them alive – but also to learn from others,” she says. “Life here is a blend of Afghan roots and Irish life.”

To the women still living under Taliban rule, Haidary offers a message: “Never lose hope. Keep learning, keep growing. Your strength and dreams are yours. We are here to amplify your voices and stand with you.”

Wardak echoes this: “Afghan women face immense challenges, but they are not alone. Irish people have shown us kindness. We want to give back and be part of this society.”