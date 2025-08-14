‘It’s a big relief’: Number of top A-level grades in Northern Ireland rises marginally

Isabelle Myles and Hollie Wilson with their A-level results at Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Co Down. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The number of A* and A grades awarded at A-level in Northern Ireland has risen slightly. More than 25,000 students across the region received their AS and A-level examination results on Thursday.

In A-levels, 8.7 per cent of entries achieved the A* grade, compared to 8.2 per cent in 2024, while 30.4 per cent of entries achieved grades A*-A, compared to 30.3 per cent in 2024.

Hollie Wilson, who picked up her results at Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Co Down, was delighted with her A in geography, B in history and B in government and politics.

“I got all that I needed but I also got the A in the subject that I wanted to prove myself most in,” said Ms Wilson, who plans to go to university in York.

“I am going to study international relations and politics and I am very excited.”

Isabelle Myles was delighted to receive A*s in biology, chemistry and further maths.

“I am very excited. Two years of hard work and it has paid off so I’m very happy,” she said. “It is just a lot of relief for all of us. I want to be a doctor. To be able to use my skills to help people live their lives to the fullest would just be amazing.”

More than a quarter (28.3 per cent) of entries in the North, England and Wales taken together were awarded an A or A* grade, up by 0.5 percentage points on last year, when 27.8 per cent achieved the top grades.

This was higher than in 2019, the last year that summer exams were taken before the pandemic, when 25.4 per cent of entries were awarded A or A* grades.

Boys outperformed girls in terms of top grades, for the first time in seven years.

Scotland has a different qualification system; students there received their results last week.

More than one third (37.3 per cent) of A-level entries in Northern Ireland continue to be in Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Maths remains the most popular A-level subject, accounting for one in 10 entries.

Boys in the region achieved a slightly higher rate of A* grades but girls have a higher rate in achieving overall grades, A*-E.

The total number of A-level entries in the North has remained stable, with 32,275 entries this year. AS-level entries are up from 41,180 in 2024 to 43,362.

The results show that 27.2 per cent of students achieved grade A, compared to 26.7 per cent in 2024. Overall, 96.7 per cent achieved A–E grades, compared to 96.4 per cent in 2024.

The majority of A-level and AS-level qualifications are taken through the Northern Ireland exams board CCEA, although some students will also receive grades from English and Welsh exam boards. Most students can get their A and AS-level results online, but some still go to their school to receive their results in person.

Students celebrate their A-level results at Rathmore Grammar School, Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

At Rathmore Grammar School in Belfast, head girl Cliodhna Logan said she did “better than expected” after receiving four A*s in chemistry, biology, maths and physics.

She now aims to study medicine at Queen’s University Belfast.

“I was just hoping I would get enough to get me into Queen’s, so is a big relief,” she said. “My folks were not expecting it either. They said I got better than what I deserved. There were a few last-minute cramming sessions.”

Gerry Campbell, chief executive of CCEA, congratulated students on their results.

“To every student receiving results today, well done and best of luck as you take your next steps, wherever they may lead,” he said. -PA