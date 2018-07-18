Donegal drownings: two male victims named locally

Two people who died when their 15ft fishing vessel capsized off Malin Head in Co Donegal have been named locally.

Two males, a sixteen-year-old named as Thomas Weir and Gerry Doherty, who was in his 60s and was from Malin and was believed to be living in Burt died after the boat sank.

The men were related and it is understood Mr Weir was originally from Scotland but had been living in Derry for the past number of months

Mr Doherty’s body was found near the shoreline close to an area known locally as Banba’s crown just before 6pm and was pronounced dead by a local doctor.

It is understood he had been in the water for several hours.

Another man in his 50s has survived and was released from hospital on Wednesday. This man is understood to be from Co Monaghan but was living in Derry.

He clung to a buoy for several hours before being rescued and has since been released from hospital.

There is no indication yet as to what caused the boat to capsize and conditions on the day were described as good.

The party of three left Malin Head at 9am in a 4.5m (15ft)-long vessel which had a small cabin. It is thought that they got into difficulty at about midday when the boat was swamped and all three ended up in the water.

Joe Joyce from Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat said while conditions were good at the time the waters off Malin Head were among the most treacherous in the world.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Joyce said it is believed all means of communication were lost when the boat was submerged.

As a result the alarm was not raised for “three to four hours” when holidaymakers heard shouts from the water.

The Coastguard, which is located only half a mile away, immediately went to the scene while two lifeboats from Buncrana were launched as was rescue helicopter R118.

Local fishing vessels were also asked to assist.

A local fishing boat found a man clinging to a buoy, Mr Joyce said. “He was taken to shore and brought to hospital by ambulance. The rescue helicopter airlifted the young teenager to Altnagelvin hospital.”

He said the search for the third person continued for an hour before people walking on the shoreline discovered the fisherman.

“The fishing community in the area is well used to tragedy. This is a particularly treacherous piece of water, it is among the most treacherous in the world,” Mr Joyce said.

Asked why the alarm was not raised for hours, Mr Joyce said the side of Malin Head where the boat sank was “on the quiet side, there is not much water traffic”.