Cyberattack on HSE: Impact on patient management system poses biggest risk

The biggest risk the Health Service Executive (HSE) is facing at present as a result of the cyberattack on Friday is that its core patient management system and core radiology system are both out of action, the organisation’s chief operations officer has said.

Anne O’Connor said on Sunday that radiology services had been particularly badly hit across the country and that the radiation oncology system for patients with cancer has been compromised across the board.

She said in some cases hospitals have reverted to paper-based, manual systems.

The attack, which began on Friday by a criminal gang in another country, has seen health service data encrypted and possibly stolen, Ms O’Connor said, and the criminal gang has demanded ransom in return for a code to release the encrypted data.

Ms O’Connor said the HSE is not responsible for any decision on paying the ransom, the amount of which has not been revealed. It is State policy not to pay ransom demands.

Speaking on Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly, Ms O’Connor said the HSE did have some clean back-up data from which it could rebuild its servers, but that this would be a slow process.

As a result of the cyberattack, a number of HSE hospitals have cancelled all outpatient appointments. However, the country’s large voluntary hospitals, which operate a slightly different computer system, have not been as badly affected.

These include Beaumont, the Mater, St James’s, Tallaght and St Vincents in Dublin as well as Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital, she said. “They have not had the same effect on the patient management system but they are impacted on radiology”.

Ms O’Connor said the HSE was trying to disconnect machines so that individual pieces of equipment could work in isolation. “Our priority has to be patient management system. The biggest risk at the minute relates to the fact that our core patient management system is down as is our core radiology system. All of our diagnostic capability in terms of radiology has gone,” she said.

“If you have somebody coming into a hospital we have no capability to look back at previous tests or previous scans. We cannot order lab tests or radiology electronically.

“We have people in hospitals delivering pieces of paper around with lab results so it is going back many, many years for us and there is a risk in that in terms of how we can do our business.

“Our priority has to be get a patient management system back that gives us access to people’s information so even things like blood transfusion, matching bloods, looking at previous records for medication, allergies, etc, we do not have any access.”

Ms O’Connor told the programme that the HSE’s system had been very significantly compromised and at this stage it did not know how much data had been accessed by hackers.

Appointment cancellations

She urged patients with forthcoming hospital appointments to check with the HSE website which was being updated throughout the day with information on cancellations.

She said virtually all radiology appointments across the board for procedures such as an x-ray, an MRI or CT scan have been cancelled.

However, she said in HSE hospitals in the west, in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway, all outpatient appointments had been cancelled. She said if an appointment was proceeding, the patient would be contacted.

She said outpatient appointments for children at the Children’s Health Ireland hospitals at Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght had also been cancelled.

She said in the South/South West group some appointments had been cancelled.

However, she in said in the east appointments at Beaumont or Connolly were all going ahead apart from radiology and the same was the case in the Dublin Midlands and Ireland East hospital groups and in Limerick.

Ms O’Connor said the National Cyber Security Centre is managing the ransomware attack, but added it will “have to take into account” the views of the HSE if the attack continues for a long period of time.

“Our position is that the longer this goes on from a health service perspective, the greater the risk,” she said.