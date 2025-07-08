Housing & Planning

Do you live in a studio apartment? Amid plans to make them smaller, we’d like to hear your experience

New apartment guidelines seek to reduce the size of studios, the number of windows and the amount of private outdoor space

New apartment guidelines seek to reduce the size of studios. Photograph: iStock
Tue Jul 08 2025 - 13:09

New apartment guidelines reducing the size of studios, the number of windows and the amount of private outdoor space in apartment schemes are due to be published by Minister for Housing James Browne on Tuesday.

We’d like to hear what you think about it. Do you live in one of these studios currently? We’d like to hear your experience amid plans to make them smaller.

The minimum size of a studio apartment will be reduced to 32sq m, down from the 37sq m required under current standards.

A standard tennis court for doubles play is 260sq m, which means eight of the minimum sized studio apartments could fit into one court.

We want to hear from you on what it is like to live within 37sq m. How would you feel losing five of those square metres as proposed under the new standards?

Smaller apartments, fewer windows and lifts: What are the planned changes to housing rules?

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

