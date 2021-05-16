Department of Health hit by cyberattack similar to that on HSE

The Department of Health has been targeted in a cyberattack, similar to that on the Health Service Executive (HSE), prompting the shutting down of much of its IT infrastructure.

Garda sources said the attack appeared to be financially motivated and, like the HSE attack, appeared to be from a gang using ransomware to encrypt files until a ransom was paid.

Gardaí said the manner and infrastructure used in the attack was being reviewed by the Garda force and also by international policing agencies via Europol.

It is understood the first signs of an attack on the Department’s systems emerged late last week but became more obvious on Saturday, with systems closed as a precaution.

While no new Covid-19 case number data was issued on Saturday evening it was not immediately clear if that was linked to the cyberattack on the Department.

Garda sources said it was strongly suspected the same criminal gang involved in the ransomware attack on the HSE was also behind the attack on the Department of Health.

Former army intelligence officer and security consultant Adrian Jacobs warned on Saturday that the Republic could be facing a “wave” of cyberattacks from the same criminal gang.

He said such attacks tend to come in waves because the technology that works against one IT system, in this case the HSE’s, often also works against systems used by other bodies or organisations in the same country.

‘War room’

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the HSE has set up a “war room” to handle the cyberattack across its IT system.

The health service is working very closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and getting advised by the Garda, Defence Forces, Departments of Justice, Communications and Defence, and Interpol, he said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics programme, he said: “We are taking all the international advice we can.”

Pressed about whether the State would pay a ransom, Mr Coveney said there are real consequences to be willing to pay ransoms to criminals.

He said, “Let’s wait and see how that’s managed,” adding that there are a lot of “very smart people” both from the public and private sectors working with a Government team to try and protect private information.

Mr Coveney said his understanding it that “we’re not speaking to criminals, but [we are] speaking to many people who are used to dealing with criminals, in these kinds of situations”.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters in Phoenix Park, Dublin, said: “In this matter the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is the lead agency. An Garda Síochána is liaising with the Department of Health and the NCSC. An Garda Síochána is not making any further comment at this time.”

The Department of Health said in a statement that it “can confirm that late last week it was subject to a ransomware attack similar to the attack on the HSE. Since Thursday we have been working to respond to this incident.

“We continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, including the National Cyber Security Centre, Garda Síochána and the HSE. We continue to assess the impact across all our systems and our focus is on protecting our data.”

On Friday, Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Ossian Smyth said the office of the Government chief information officer had identified issues at the Department of Health.

He said there may also have been a “serious breach” and that Department systems would be examined over the weekend alongside the HSE systems to assess the extent of any damage done.

Meanwhile, chief opertations officer at the HSE has said the biggest risk the HSE is facing at present as a result of the cyberattack is that its core patient management system and core radiology system are both out of action.

Anne O’Connor said on Sunday that radiology services had been particularly badly hit across the country and that the radiation oncology system for patients with cancer has been compromised across the board.

Speaking on Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly, she said in some cases hospitals have reverted to paper-based, manual systems.

Cyber security

Minister of State Jack Chambers has said the Commission on the Future of the Defence Forces was considering cybersecurity, after Independent TD Cathal Berry told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that the State did not have the capacity to strike back at the criminals behind the cyberattack because the National Cyber Security Centre has no dedicated premises and limited staff.

Mr Chambers said the HSE was working with the Garda, Defence Forces, the National Cyber Security Centre and international experts on the cyberattack, and insisted “we won’t be paying a ransom”. He would not comment on the amount being sought.

Mr Chambers said “the State has to strengthen cyber security” for both State and private organisations, adding that the current attacks “will go into next week, at least”.