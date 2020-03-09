Coronavirus: Full list of events cancelled in Ireland
St Patrick’s Day Parade in Minister for Health’s hometown of Greystones cancelled
File photograph of Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day parade. Photograph: The Irish Times
The St Patrick’s Day parade in Minister for Health Simon Harris’s hometown of Greystones has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.
The decision has been taken by the Greystones St Patrick’s Day committee and the Greystones municipal district.
Municipal district chairman Cllr Tom Fortune said: “The decision was taken because we felt we should be proactive rather than reactive. We felt it was only right that we protect people who would be vulnerable to the virus.”
Greystones is also home to the Fianna Fáil spokesman on health Stephen Donnelly. The parade in Newtown, Co Wicklow has also been cancelled.
The following is a list of events that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus and this will be updated as other cancellations are announced.
St Patrick’s Day parades
Co Wicklow: Greystones; Newtown
Co Kildare: Clane; Maynooth; Newbridge
Co Cork: Youghal; Cobh; Midleton; Bantry; Blarney; Whitegate
Co Tipperary: Templemore
Co Sligo: Sligo town
US: San Francisco
St Patrick’s Day receptions
Irish embassy in Brussels
Marches
Fighting Blindness has postponed its planned march to the Dáil on Wednesday for the foreseeable future