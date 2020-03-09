Coronavirus: Full list of events cancelled in Ireland

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Minister for Health Simon Harris’s hometown of Greystones has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The decision has been taken by the Greystones St Patrick’s Day committee and the Greystones municipal district.

Municipal district chairman Cllr Tom Fortune said: “The decision was taken because we felt we should be proactive rather than reactive. We felt it was only right that we protect people who would be vulnerable to the virus.”

Greystones is also home to the Fianna Fáil spokesman on health Stephen Donnelly. The parade in Newtown, Co Wicklow has also been cancelled.

The following is a list of events that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus and this will be updated as other cancellations are announced.

St Patrick’s Day parades

Co Wicklow: Greystones; Newtown

Co Kildare: Clane; Maynooth; Newbridge

Co Cork: Youghal; Cobh; Midleton; Bantry; Blarney; Whitegate

Co Tipperary: Templemore

Co Sligo: Sligo town

US: San Francisco

St Patrick’s Day receptions

Irish embassy in Brussels

Marches

Fighting Blindness has postponed its planned march to the Dáil on Wednesday for the foreseeable future