Health committee live: €100m spent on firms that use HSE facilities and staff after hours to cut waiting lists

The Health Service Executive (HSE) and the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) are appearing before the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday morning discussing waiting lists and the State funding aimed at tackling them.

The funding has been under scrutiny in recent months following a number of controversies around potential mismanagement of public fund.

Here’s our report on the review carried out by Bernard Gloster, HSE chief, on the use of NTPF funding in both private facilities and in public facilities - a system called insourcing.

In his opening statement, Mr Gloster will tell politicians there is now an “over reliance” on insourcing to supplement core activity. Over a 27-month period, from 2023 until the first quarter of this year, a “rounded figure” of €100 million has been used on insourcing in acute settings, Mr Gloster will tell politicians.

We also had this piece looking at CHI Crumlin, which has seen a rapid increase in NTPF-funded Saturday work. A leaked unpublished internal report into the hospital, from 2022, found “serious concerns about the prudent and beneficial management” of this funding.

David Cullinane, Sinn Féin’s health spokesman, asks about HSE staff benefitting from this funding.

Bernard Gloster said an audit is being carried out on some 140 companies, which have “300-odd directors”. Of these, Mr Gloster said there were 93 directorships held by 83 people who were either serving or former HSE employees.

Mr Gloster acknowledges that the existence of this insourcing creates an “impediment” to the extended working week.

The Health Service Executive is working towards healthcare staff working five out of seven days - increasing the time during which health care can be carried out.

“For as long as we have this type of third party insourcing, we will not get to five over seven [working days for staff] in the management of waiting lists,” he said.

“Productivity will not be encouraged and risk of conflicts of interest remain.”

Mr Gloster said he disagrees with the view of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) to not publish the internal 2022 review, which has been largely leaked by the media, and which highlighted issues around NTPF funding.

Mr Gloster said it is his view that the report could have been published in an anonymised way.

He said “nothing he has seen” suggests the HSE was aware of this report in 2022.

Bernard Gloster has concluded his opening statement. Members will now question guests.

Martin Daly, Fianna Fáil TD, said there is a “moral hazard” connected to the NTPF.

“It seems a system-wide issue. I don’t think people understand that also hospital gain from NTPF service,” he said.

Mr Daly said the NTPF was set up to deal with long waiting lists and was “not a revenue-generator for public hospitals”.

He asked if there is an “over arching audit system” to regulate NTPF funding.

“We are relying on hospitals who are looking for revenue to police themselves,” he said.

Mr Gloster said the issue was “not about doctors” but about the whole system.

He said there are “mechanisms of governance” but the “effectiveness of the governance is probably questionable” in relation to insourcing.

“Our focus was probably on rushing to do the right thing to get waiting lists down,” he said.

“I think we have too many governance systems and it’s very hard to stay on top of all of those in a country this size.”

Mr Gloster said “fundamentally” it is easier and more transparent to manage outsource than it is to manage insourcing.

Mr Gloster said the experience of the public in waiting times would be “totally unacceptable if we did not take additional steps”.

These “additional steps” include something called insourcing - which is the use of external companies or third-party providers to deliver services often outside of normal working hours, using HSE-owned facilities and equipment.

However, Mr Gloster said an “unintended consequence” of this is "an unsustainable reliance on short term measures".

“Insourcing by its nature carries risks and having assessed these I have agreed with the Minister and the Department the need to take a series of steps which firstly reduce those risks and increase safeguards and secondly which removes our dependency on insourcing,” he said.

“I hope to finalise those steps when the Minister has had an opportunity to consider in full the report and any next steps at her direction will be communicated clearly.”

The hearing has begun.

Bernard Gloster, chief executive of the HSE, has told politicians that the pace of reform in the health service to tackle waiting lists has “presented challenges in the context of increasing demand”.

“Such was the demand post the pandemic that our own projection methods were greatly challenged and thankfully we believe we have got to grips with this in 2025,” he said.

Achieving reform “timely and consistently is now our greatest priority”, he said.

According to Mr Gloster, 85 per cent of all patients on the key hospital waiting lists at the start of 2024 were seen, treated and removed by the end of the year.

“This is again despite further unprecedented growth in new referrals,” he said.

Public policy correspondent Martin Wall reports:

Naas Hospital was included in list of centres under investigation regarding the use of NTPF funds after a complaint was sent to the HSE, informed sources have told The Irish Times.

It is unclear as yet whether the NTPF has suspended funding to Naas.

The HSE report on insourcing, published on Tuesday night by Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill makes reference for the first time to any investigation involving Naas.

NTPF funding to Beaumont for insourcing has been suspended since April on foot of concerns regarding potential irregularities. Funding was also paused for children’s hospitals run by the CHI group for a time in May.