Ireland experiences fourth hottest June on record

Swimmers at Lough Owel, near Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Ireland has recorded its fourth warmest June on record as European temperatures spike. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Last month was the fourth warmest June in Ireland since data began to be collected by meteorologists in 1900, Met Éireann has said.

It was also “notably warmer than average” this year, with an average temperature of just over 15 degrees across the country – almost 1.5 degrees above the most recent long-term average for the month.

The latest data continues the “warmer-than-normal monthly trend” observed by Met Éireann this year. To date, four months have ranked in the top eight warmest recorded over 126 years – March, April, May and June.

The highest temperature recorded in Ireland so far in 2025 was in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon with 29.6 degrees on June 20th.

On the same day, Malin Head in Co Donegal, the northernmost point on the island, saw its hottest temperature recorded since 1957, reaching 25.5 degrees.

Met Éireann said provisional rainfall data suggested last month was wetter than average too – an average of 100mm, making it the wettest June since 2022.

It added that Munster was the driest area of the country, and the West the wettest. A weather station in Athenry, Co Galway recorded 23 wet days.

Last month had less sunshine than average across the country, with Met Éireann saying the West was most affected by its absence.

This was in spite of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, taking place on June 21st.

As continental Europe entered a heatwave towards the end of the month with the build up of an intense area of high pressure, Met Éireann said “Ireland stayed on the cloudier northern edge of the heat dome”.

Temperatures on the Continent reached over 40 degrees in parts of Portugal, Spain, France and Italy.

Citing the high temperatures and substantial rainfall, Met Éireann added that many people experienced “some uncomfortably high night-time temperatures” in Ireland during June.