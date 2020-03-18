Coronavirus: A message from 'Irish Times' Editor Paul O'Neill

We’ve been doing things differently in recent days and, unusually, we’d be happier if you haven’t noticed any changes. Since the middle of last week, irishtimes.com has been produced entirely from the homes of Irish Times journalists, and yesterday’s newspaper followed suit. This is the first time in more than 160 years we have published a newspaper without an office or alternative base. That span of history has included world wars and revolution so this new milestone says much about the extraordinary times we are living in.

As you probably know, one of our colleagues has contracted Covid-19. I’m glad to say that person is making progress. Our thoughts are with them. In common with all of you, our first concern is the health of our families, friends and colleagues. And, like many other workplaces, all three are to be found at The Irish Times. We closed our offices on Tara Street in Dublin on Sunday night to allow for a process of deep sanitation. That is complete but we will continue working remotely for now.

In responding to this disruption – and I’m conscious that our task is modest compared with the extreme challenges facing many others – we will strive to provide you, our readers and customers, with the very best service we can. The Irish Times is the sum of the parts of everyone who contributes to it. Those parts are a little more far flung now but, with the help of technology, ingenuity and no small amount of determination, we will continue to combine them via irishtimes.com, The Irish Times app and the newspaper.

In such unprecedented circumstances, you may notice some changes in due course. That is inevitable. The newspaper is likely to have fewer pages as most news, beyond that associated with Covid-19, dries up. Sports and culture calendars are on hold, and that is extending to other sectors. The world as we know it is transformed. But, in responding for as long as is necessary, our commitment is to continue to bring you the essential information and insight you can trust amid a torrent of rumours, inaccuracies and false information that you cannot.

That’s the goal of the whole Irish Times team – from colleagues in Dublin and throughout this island to our correspondents around a world that has never seemed smaller. We will strive to reflect the complete picture from home and away; from health editor Paul Cullen in Dublin to Peter Goff in China where it all began. We will convey it to you through the pages of the newspaper – via retailers and, in many areas, home delivery – as well as on irishtimes.com, The Irish Times app, podcasts, video and the ePaper. Whichever way you choose to access us, our aim is to be there for you with journalism you can trust.

Please stay safe.