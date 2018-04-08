Cocaine worth €10,000 thrown from moving car in Co Cork

Cocaine valued at €10,000 was thrown from a car along a road in Co Cork over the weekend prior to two men being arrested by gardaí.

The haul was recovered at Curraghgorm near Mitchelstown on Friday night before gardaí pursued and stopped the vehicle.

Detectives carried out follow-up searches on Saturday and found a further €30,000 worth of the drug in a house in the Mitchelstown area.

Both stashes of the drug have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

The two men arrested, both from the Mitchelstown area, were detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for a period at Fermoy Garda station before being released on Saturday night.

A garda spokesman said a file would be prepared on the matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions.