Child (1) dies after becoming entangled in window blind cord

A 13-month-old girl has died after being strangled when she got entangled in blind cords while playing at her home in Cork city.

The infant was discovered with the cord around her neck by her mother when she went to check on him at their house at Dublin Hill on Cork’s northside shortly after on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted and the child was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where staff worked to resuscitate her but without success.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon but gardaí are not releasing her name until all next of kin have been notified.

Gardaí in Mayfield say they are treating the death as a tragic accident and will prepare a file for an inquest at the coroner’s court.

An inquest in 2010 into a similar tragedy heard that on average, since 2005, three children a year have died in Ireland from asphyxiation when they get caught in blind cords.

In February 2009, a two year old boy lost his life when he became entangled in a blind cord while playing upstairs at his family home in Carrigtwohill in East Cork.

Earlier this year an inquest in Dublin heard how a 17 month old little boy died of asphyxia after he became entangled in a blind cord while taking a nap at his home in December 2016.