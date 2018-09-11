Locals seek help after influx of camper vans in Dublin neighbourhood

Residents of a small Dublin neighbourhood have called on city councillors to help sort out a camper van problem they say has developed in the area over the summer.

Raucous behaviour, large dogs and 3am barbeques are among the complaints detailed in a letter to councillors from residents of Strasburg Terrace in Irishtown.

They claim a mobile phone app catering to motorhome users is directing tourists to their neighbourhood (where a small, free, car park can be found) and to other locations nearby.

Residents of Strasburg Terrace say they have counted about 100 camper vans in their neighbourhood in two months. Photograph: Getty Images

Strasburg Terrace seems to appeal to French visitors in particular, with user comments under its listing on the park4night.com website describing it as “petit”, “tranquille” and “très pratique”.

But locals have been less impressed. “Over the past two months the public car park in front of our houses has been adopted as a free campsite by increasing numbers of camper vans either owned or rented,” the letter to councillors says. “We have counted over 80-100 in the last two months.”

The writer said that six camper vans were parked in the area on Sunday, August 5th, alone. “We have been in touch with Irishtown Garda Station who can really only get involved if public order issues arise,” they said. “We have also spoken to the parks division in Dublin City Council who seem to have no responsibility within this matter.”

The residents said it is inappropriate to use a car park in a residential area for overnight camper van stays, adding that a number of visitors have brought large dogs with them over the summer.

“Whilst most of the campers are mature and do act responsibly there have been a number of public order issues with younger campers, mainly at night. These include drinking, raucous behaviour, littering, having a BBQ at 3am, playing loud music and on one occasion publicly urinating in front of number 5,” the letter says. The residents say they want a “total ban” on overnight camping in the area.

The listing, created in June this year, on park4night.com describes Strasburg Terrace as a “small quiet car park near Irishtown stadium”.

A number of comments, in French, under the listing say Strasburg Terrace is an ideal spot for visitors to Dublin, being calm, tranquil and a 30 minute walk from the city centre. “Pub pas tres loin,” mentions one comment: “Pub nearby”.

But another review did advise: “Peut être difficile de se garer avec un grand camping car. Idéal pour les fourgons” or, “it can be difficult to park there with a large motorhome but it is ideal for vans.”