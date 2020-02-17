Breege Quinn calls on Conor Murphy to say ‘Paul Quinn was not a criminal’

Breege Quinn, the mother of a man murdered close to the Border 13 years ago, has again called on Sinn Féin Minister Conor Murphy to say “the simple words, that Paul Quinn was not a criminal”.

Mrs Quinn also said Mr Murphy “must also go to the Garda and PSNI and give the names of the IRA men he spoke to in Cullyhanna”.

Mrs Quinn travelled from south Armagh to Stormont on Monday morning to continue her campaign to try to get justice for her son Paul who was murdered in Co Monaghan close to the Border 13 years ago.

The 21-year-old from Cullyhanna in Co Armagh was lured to a barn at Tullycoora, near Oram in Co Monaghan in October 2007. A group of about 10 men fatally assaulted him with iron and nail-studded bars to such an extent that every major bone in his body was broken. The family blamed the IRA for the murder.

Conor Murphy does not have a mandate to criminalize the people he is supposed to represent.



He does not have a mandate to call our son a criminal.



We are once again calling on him today to say the simple words, that Paul Quinn was not a criminal. — Breege Quinn (@BreegeQuinn) February 17, 2020

During the general election campaign the issue was again raised, with Paul Quinn’s parents, Breege and Stephen in particular complaining about how in 2007, Murphy – the current Sinn Féin finance minister – claimed that Paul was involved in criminality.

Mrs Quinn said that Mr Murphy did not have a “mandate to call our son a criminal”.

“It should not be okay for any elected representative to call anyone a criminal and be rewarded with ministerial office time and time again,” she added in the great hall of Parliament Buildings, flanked by her husband Stephen and SDLP Assembly member for Newry and Armagh, Justin McNulty.

Ms Quinn said they would be meeting politicians during the day to press for support for her family’s justice campaign. She would, however, not be meeting Sinn Féin.

“I hope they listen,” she said. “I hope Conor Murphy is listening so that we can move our attention back to the men who killed our Paul and who are walking freely around Cullyhanna and Crossmaglen while our son is in the ground.”

Just ahead of election polling day, Mr Murphy “unreservedly” withdrew and apologised for his 2007 remarks but Mrs Quinn said he did not go far enough. She wanted him to bluntly say he was not a criminal and to give information to the Garda and PSNI about IRA members he spoke to in 2007. At that time Mr Murphy said he was told the IRA was not involved.