Majority of companies paid by State to accommodate international protection applicants do not report on profits

The Government paid €367 million in three months to provide accommodation to international protection applicants and people fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine, new figures show.

Most of the beneficiary companies have unlimited status, availing of legal structures in which they are not required to publicly report on profits, losses, dividends or debts.

The shareholdings in some companies are also held offshore in the jurisdictions such as the Isle of Man, where tax on business is low and little or no financial information is publicly available.

Figures from the Department of Children, Disability and Equality show the State paid €285.4 million on international protection and related costs in July-September. In the same period the amount spent on Ukraine accommodation and related costs was €81.7 million.

Companies linked to Monaghan GAA football team manager Séamus “Banty” McEnaney and his wider family were among those in receipt of payments. They include Brimwood Unlimited, which received €3.11 million in three months, and JMA Ventures, which received €2.69 million.

The payments included €12.58 million to Cape Wrath Hotel Unlimited Company, the former Citywest Hotel owner whose deal to sell the complex to the Government for €148 million closed in September.

Cape Wrath is part of the Tetrarch Capital property group, led by businessman Michael McElligott. Tetrarch shareholders include Isle of Man companies Brayden Ltd and Tazmin Ltd.

Department records show Tifco – the second-largest hotel operator in the State, with properties including Clontarf Castle – received €9.36 million in three months.

Tifco’s ultimate shareholders include Luxembourg company AEPF III 38. Another Tifco company – Travelodge Hotels (Smorgs ROI Ltd) – received €10.87 million.

East Coast Catering Ireland Trading Unlimited, a division of the business that acquired the Crowne Plaza Dundalk from Tifco in 2023, received €2.68 million. Shares in East Coast, whose directors are Matthew O’Callaghan of Canada and Denis Williams of Dundalk, are held by Glentramman Unlimited of the Isle of Man.

Kintrona, whose directors include Tony O’Neill of Cork and John Crean of Portlaoise, received €6.33 million from the department. A second company in which they are involved, Next Week & Co, received €4.29 million and a third, Ravenglass, received €2.69 million.

Seefin Events Unlimited, whose directors include Sinéad Fennelly of Blessington, Co Wicklow, received €5.6 million. A second company in which she is a director, Gateway Integration Unlimited, received €3.91 million. A third, Airways Centre Unlimited, received €2.36 million. Shares in Seefin, Gateway and Airways are ultimately held by Besga LP Inc of the Isle of Man.

Tirawley Ltd, which trades as Breaffy House Resort in Co Mayo, received €9.97 million in three months from the department. Tirawley’s directors are Owen Kelly of Naas, Co Kildare, and Malaysia-based Cyril Duffy.

Allpro Security Services, owned by Co Galway-based businessmen Alan Connolly of Ballinasloe and Conor Nolan of Loughrea, received €8.76 million.

Holiday Inn Dublin Airport received €8.5 million. The hotel is operated by Skyview, a company controlled by Chart Forte Holdings Ltd in Harrow, England.

Guestford, operator of the Red Cow Moran Hotel in west Dublin, received €8.45 million.

Cloudview Properties, whose director is Ann McIntyre of Creeslough, Co Donegal, received €7.1 million.

Mosney Holidays, owned by the McCloskey family and operator of the direct provision centre in Co Meath, received €6.5 million. Shareholders in Mosney companies include Sonninging Unlimited in the Isle of Man.

Heronwell Unlimited, whose shareholders include Damien Bateman of Portmarnock, Dublin, received €4.67 million in three months.

Dídean Dóchas Eireann Teoranta – whose directors are Edward Dunne of Mountrath, Co Laois, and Fiona Delaney of Clara, Co Offaly – received €3.88 million. Shares in this business are ultimately held by Foscadh Ltd of the Isle of Man.

Townbe Unlimited, whose directors include Paul Collins of Bandon, Co Cork, received €3.56 million.