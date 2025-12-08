Paul Fitzpatrick is survived by his parents Darran and Rosemarie, brothers Billy and Niall, girlfriend Ebony and a wide circle of family and friends. Photograph: RIP.ie

A young man who died in an accidental shooting in Co Carlow was a great son and brother his family were proud of, mourners at his funeral Mass heard.

Paul Fitzpatrick (21) from Killenane Lane, Bagenalstown, Carlow, died in the incident which occurred close to the village of Leighlinbridge at around 11pm on Tuesday last.

Fitzpatrick, who was accompanied by a friend, was fox hunting when the incident took place.

The Bagenalstown Gaels GAA football and hurling clubs provided a large guard of honour as Mr Fitzpatrick’s wicker coffin was carried into St Andrew’s Church by pallbearers for the 11am ceremony.

The young man is survived by his parents Darran and Rosemarie, brothers Billy and Niall, girlfriend Ebony and a wide circle of family and friends.

Mr Fitzpatrick’s godparents presented symbols of life, a family photograph and second of himself receiving a trophy for his beloved motocross.

Presentation De La Salle and SETU Carlow students were among those who filled the church.

Parish priest Fr Declan Foley, in his homily, said: “Rosemarie, his mother, has said to me many times is that Paul was so authentic, so real and he was so open. There was nothing hidden about him at all. He lived life to the full and enjoyed life to the full. He was taken just too early from all of us.”

Niall, Mr Fitzpatrick’s younger brother, read a reflection to the congregation.

His father Darran, in his eulogy, thanked everyone who attended the ceremony. “Paul was a truly great son and brother who we were immensely proud of,” he said.

He described how his son made really good friends with so many people.

“Earlier this year, Paul had a tough time as he had reconstructive surgery on both of his ankles. He really saw how strong his bond was with his brothers, friends and Ebony. There was literally a track worn on the pathway to our house.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said his son had packed so much into his day last Tuesday before his “tragic accident”.

“The emergency services treated us with so much care and the utmost dignity. We will be forever grateful that Paul got to live his life to the full and that he was enjoying one of favourite sports with his friend,” said Mr Fitzpatrick.

Burial followed afterwards in Wells Cemetery Royal Oak.