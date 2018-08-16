Boys out-perform girls in Northern Ireland exams

Boys have outperformed girls at the top A-level grade for the first time since it was introduced in Northern Ireland.

They overtook girls by 0.4 per cent at the A* grade, which was first awarded in 2010.

The performance gap between the genders also narrowed at the A*-A grade boundary, and it follows concerted efforts to address the disparity by education authorities.

There was a small increase in those awarded the top grade, with just under a tenth earning an A*.

Around 30,000 pupils received their A-level and AS results on Thursday morning.

The number of A-level entries declined this year by 5.8 per cent, in line with demographics.

Mathematics was the most popular subject, with one in 10 studying it, closely followed by biology, religious studies, English literature and history.

More than a third of entries involved science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects. There was a small increase in the overall proportion of Stem entries, up to 40.1 per cent this year.

The proportion taking languages decreased slightly, mainly due to a fall in Spanish entries. Music and performing arts saw an increase.

A new life and health sciences qualification proved popular, particularly with girls. Computing subjects saw a rise in entries.

Justin Edwards, chief executive of the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) in Northern Ireland, said: “Once again, Northern Ireland’s students have performed well, with a steady and strong performance across all grades.

“The results are also recognition of the dedication and support provided by teachers and schools.”