Leaving Cert Helpdesk: Q&A

Topics ranging from how to appeal exam results to what course requirements are likely to be when the CAO releases the Round One offers next week were addressed on Thursday by counsellors manning The Irish Times’ free online helpdesk.

My daughter did better than even hoped with 541 points. If she is offered her first choice which is Global Business TCD does she have to take it as she would now prefer her no 2 choice of BESS. A nice dilemma in reality!

Well done to all. Once she receives a college offer all offers that lie below will become obsolete. If she receives her top preference then she will not receive any other offers in future rounds.

Contact admissions in TCD and query their transfer policy. She may be able to transfer after registration providing that she meets the requirements and that there is space for her on the BESS course.

Can I repeat the Hpat next year without doing my Leaving Cert again. Also can I go into another course this year and change to medicine next year if I do well in the Hpat next year.

Yes and yes. You can repeat the Hpat without repeating the Leaving Cert and yes you can start another CAO course and switch next year if you get the points for medicine. There will be implications for fees for the first year of medicine as you have already used up your first year “free” fees in the other course.

I wish to repeat my Leaving Cert but want to carry Ordinary Level Maths and Ordinary Level French just as requirements, my brother said this should be possible. Is that true and do I have to fill out any forms? It would be great to focus on all HL subjects. Thank you for your help!

Yes, this is true. You can combine leaving certificates for the purposes of entry requirements but not points. When you are filling in your new CAO form next year make sure to put both your LC numbers down so they can access the results from both your LCs.

When setting out reasons for requesting a deferral to a college (architectural technology) would it be okay to give the following two reasons: 1) To save money towards tuition fees and 2) To do a PLC course for a year in architecture.

This seems very reasonable to me. Finance is always a big reason for deferring a place in college allowing students to raise funds for living and tuition expenses. Also spending a year doing something related to the CAO course to be deferred is something that I’m sure colleges would be happy to see happening.

If I take Science in UCC and in the rechecks am entitled to Medicine in Nuig can I defer medicine and continue with Science for the year and then in 2019 take up Medicine.

Yes you can but you will be charged tuition fees for your first year of Medicine in Nui Galway. Your tuition fees for the first year of Science in UCC will be paid for.

I got 601 points yesterday and am looking to do engineering in UCC. Do you think I could get a scholarship with these points? I’m hoping to appeal and get a higher mark. Do you know of any scholarships that I could get with 625/613?

In UCC they have the Quercus Entrance Scholarships which you could possibly be entitled to. For details of the scholarships, check with UCC. There is also a scholarship called the Naughton Scholarship for Stem areas including Engineering that you could check out. Details here: thenaughtonfoundation.com/scholarships.

Just wondering that if you’re getting your grades in French and History rechecked do they only recheck the written paper or will they also recheck the oral tape in French and the project in History?

Practical work and oral tests are fully revised as part of the appeal process. You won’t see them at the viewing session but they are reviewed at the appeals stage.

How do you receive a physical copy of the scripts, I heard that you can this year but don’t know who to contact.

In light of a recent court ruling the SEC is changing the viewing service this year to enable candidates to make copies of their scripts during their viewing session with their own digital device. You will not receive copies of your scripts until after the closing date for the appeals. This means that you need to make a data access request.

I have 542 points, have physiotherapy in UL and UCD as first and second choices on CAO..engineering UCD as third choice and Physiotherapy Trinity as fourth choice ..I now really want to study physiotherapy,what options are there for me.

You’re very close to what physiotherapy was last year in UL and Trinity. Unfortunately, it’s too late to change your order of preference.

Let’s just hope that you get your first or second offer. If you do happen to receive your third offer then all course choices below this on your CAO order of preference become obsolete. You could research graduate physiotherapy courses, apply to CAO 2019 (points could increase or decrease) or look to study in the UK.

Brian Howard and Deirdre Garrett, both members of the Institute of Guidance Councillors (IGC), are operating the helpdesk and will be on hand to answer questions on Friday and early next week. Friday’s helpline runs from 9am to 1pm.