Boy (13) dies in single-vehicle car crash on Clare Island

An island community is in mourning following the death in a road incident early today of a 13-year-old schoolboy.

Morgan Pinder, of Gurteen, Clare Island, Co Mayo, is believed to have died instantly in the single-vehicle crash near his home.

His car overturned after hitting a ditch.

The road where the incident occurred is little travelled. The alarm was raised shortly after 1am, when passersby spotted the damaged vehicle.

It is understood the youngster was the only occupant of the crashed vehicle.

The youngest of a family of four, Morgan is survived by his parents, Tom and Maureen, and three brothers, Christian, Dylan and Jack.

He is also survived by his grandparents, Margaret and Tom Pinder.

Plunged into grief

Clare Island (population approximately 160) has been plunged into grief by the tragedy.

One shocked resident said today: “The August Bank Holiday weekend is normmally one of the happiest and busiest times of the year for us.

“Now all we are thinking of is the pain of the bereaved family and the sadness of the funeral that is to come,” he added.

Morgan Pinder’s remains were returned to the island this evening following a postmortem examination at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar.

The remains will repose in the Pinder family home from 2pm to 7pm tomorrow, Monday.

Burial will take place at the island cemetery on Tuesday following Requiem Mass at 1pm in the local Church of the Sacred Heart.

The incident happened at the Quay at about 1am on Sunday.

The road was closed for examination, and gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact Westport Garda station on 098-50230, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.