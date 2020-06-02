Body of missing five-year-old recovered from Lough Mask, Co Mayo

The search operation for a missing five-year-old boy has been stood down after his body was recovered from Lough Mask, Co Mayo on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí confirmed the development in a statement released shortly before 9am.

A search operation resumed at 6am. The boy is believed to have fallen out of a dinghy which drifted from the shoreline on Monday.

Gardaí in Castlebar were assisted by Coast Guard, Civil Defence, Lough Mask Water Rescue and local divers.

Gardaí and the Coast Guard began the search on Monday after the alarm was raised at 6.30pm, when the inflatable boat was spotted in the water.

The missing child is from the local area. The Coast Guard helicopter, based in Shannon, Co Clare, conducted an aerial survey of the lake on Monday evening, while search teams worked to locate the boy.

The local Lough Mask water rescue team was also involved in the operation, along with the local mountain rescue service. Local residents and divers had also been assisting.

The boy was last seen on the Toormakeady side of the lake.