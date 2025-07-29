All Together Now music festival 2025: Stage line-ups and times, ticket information, how to get there and more

All Together Now, the festival-shaped brainchild of the man who founded Electric Picnic in 2004 only to leave 10 years later, is back for its six year and taking place over the August bank holiday from August 1st to August 3rd inclusive.
Across an area of natural amphitheatres, gentle hills and hidden forests, All Together Now boasts several stages of music, spoken word, comedy, workshops, wellness activities and whatever other New-Age artsy things are in vogue today.
With more than 25,000 expected to descend on the Co Waterford estate for the festival, a bit of planning can do no harm. So what do you need to know?
When and where is it on?
The Festival is on from Friday, August 1st, to Sunday August 3rd at the Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford. Early entry is available on Thursday July 31st.
Are there any tickets left?
Tickets for All Together Now 2025 are officially sold out. The organisers have strongly advised festival goers to avoid purchasing tickets or camper van passes from unauthorised sellers.
They have received a significant number of messages from people who have been scammed when trying to buy tickets through unofficial channels, particularly through a Facebook group claiming to resell tickets for their events. They are advising people to only buy tickets through official channels listed on their website, avoid social media ticket resales altogether and report any suspicious pages or posts.
Make sure to add your tickets to your phone’s wallet before you leave home to keep it handy and as on-site signal might be limited.
Who is performing and when?
With a variety of acts scheduled to perform over the weekend, festivalgoers are spoiled for choice. Headliners this year include Fontaines DC, London Grammar, CMAT, Wet Leg, Primal Scream.
Michael Kiwanuka was due to appear on the Main Stage on Monday, but his performance has been cancelled on the advice of doctors due to an illness.
As with headliners there is no shortage of Irish music acts lined across other stages, including Bricknasty, Landless, Muireann Bradley, Le Boom and Pigbaby, to name a few. At the Belonging Bandstand you won’t want to miss Tony Cantwell and January Winters, plus, there are several spots for special guests across the different stages.
Check out the line-up or see the festival’s app for more details.
Thursday, July 31st
The festival organisers have announced that in addition to live music there will be other surprises around the site on Thursday.
The Well
- Telebox – 6.30pm-7pm
- T.A Narrative – 7.30pm-8pm
- Affection to Rent – 8.30pm-9.40pm
- Delivery Service – 11pm-12am
Bandstand Arena
- Zaska – 8pm-9.15pm
- Marcus O’Laoire – 9.30pm-10.45pm
- Le Boom – 11pm-12.30am
Friday August 1st
Main Stage
- Trinity Orchestra – 5pm-6pm
- Lisa O’Neill – 7pm-8pm
- Wet Leg – 8.30pm-9.45pm
- Fontaines D.C. – 10.30pm-12am
Lovely Days
- Avenue 68 – 2pm-3pm
- Don West 3.45pm-4.45pm
- Hinds – 5.15pm-6.15pm
- Arc De Soleil – 6.45pm-7.45pm
- Darren Kiely – 8.30pm-9.30pm
- Parra For Cuva – 10pm-11.15pm
- Nia Archives 12am-1am
- ATRIP – 1am-3am
Bandstand Arena
- Taylor Byrne – 2pm-3pm
- Sexy Tadhg – 3.30pm-4.30pm
- Toucan – 5pm-6pm
- Cooks But We’re Chefs – 6.30pm-7.30pm
- MYD (DJ) – 8.30pm-10.30pm
- SX2 – 10.30pm-12am
- Carlita – 12am-1.30am
- Flight Facilities (DJ) – 1.30am-3.30am
Something Kind of Wonderful
- Florence Road – 4.15pm-5.15pm
- Bricknasty – 6pm-7pm
- Geordie Greep – 7.45pm-8.45pm
- Baxter Drury – 9.30pm-10.30pm
- Leftfield (Live) – 12am-1.30pm
Flourish
- Bold Love – 2.15pm-3pm
- Girlband! – 3.30pm-4.15pm
- Cliffords – 4.45pm-5.30pm
- Heartworms – 6pm-7pm
- BBY – 7.45pm-8.30pm
- Skinner – 9.45pm-10.45pm
- Makeshift Arts Bar – 12am-1am
Immerse
- Away from Dave – 6.30pm-8pm
- HAAi – 8pm-10pm
- Aika Mal – 10pm-12.15am
- Saoirse – 12.15am-2am
- Courtesy – 2am-3.30am
The Circle
- Alice Ugbah – 4.30pm-6.30pm
- God Knows – 7pm-7.45pm
- Kofi Stone – 8.15pm-9pm
- Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn - 9.–0pm – 10.15pm
- Onai – 10.45pm-12.30am
- Jehnny Beth (DJ) – 12.30am-2am
Arcadia
- Dylan Fogarty – 10.30pm-12am
- Funk Assault – 12am-2am
- KI/KI – 2am-3.30am
Saturday August 2nd
Main Stage
- Sing Along Social – 4pm-5pm
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - 6.–5pm-7.30pm
- CMAT – 8.30pm-9.45pm
- London Grammar – 10.15pm-11.30pm
- BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ Set) – 12am-1.30am
Lovely Days
- Aaron Rowe – 2.20pm-3pm
- Morgana – 3.30pm-4.30pm
- Biig Piig – 5pm-6pm
- Everything is Recorded – 8pm-9.15pm
- Gurriers – 9.45pm-10.45pm
- Fat Dog – 11.15pm-12.30am
- Shee – 1.30am-3.30am
Something Kind of Wonderful
- Tommy Tiernan – 12pm-1pm
- Lewis Doyle Singer – 1.30pm-2pm
- Landless – 3pm-4pm
- Arooj Aftab – 5pm-6.15pm
- John Grant – 7pm-8pm
- 49th & Main - 8.–5pm – 10pm
- Georgia – 10.45pm-12am
- Bonobo (DJ) – 1.30am-3am
Flourish
- Bonya – 1pm-1.145pm
- Madra Salach – 2.15pm-3pm
- Bren Berry – 3.30pm-4.15pm
- Pan Amsterdam – 4.45pm-5.30pm
- Chloe Qisha – 6pm-7pm
- Search Results – 8pm-9pm
- The Altered Hours – 9.45pm-10.45pm
Immerse
- Marion Hawkes – 3.30pm-5.30pm
- CAIT – 5.30pm-7.30pm
- The Trip – 7.30pm-9.30pm
- Max Cooper – 9.45pm-11.45pm
- Clouds – 11.45pm-1.30am
- Blawan DJ – 1.30am-3.30am
The Circle
- Mabfield Live Podcast – 1.30pm-3pm
- Asha Ari – 3pm-3.30pm
- DUG – 4pm-4.45pm
- Huartan – 5.15pm-6pm
- Rois – 6.45pm-7.30pm
- Enola Gay – 8.15pm-9pm
- Dry Cleaning – 9.45pm-10.30pm
- David Holmes – 11pm-12.30am
- Shampain – 12.30am-2am
Arcadia
- JWY – 10.30pm-12am
- EMA – 12am-2am
- Special Request – 2am-4am
Sunday August 3rd
Main Stage
- Bueno Vista All Stars – 3pm-4pm
- BIIRD – 4.30pm-5.30pm
- Primal Scream – 6.30pm-7.30pm
- TBC – 8.15pm-9.20pm
- Nelly Furtado – 10.15pm-11.30pm
Something Kind of Wonderful
- Blindboy -12pm-1pm
- Kean Kavanagh – 3.15pm-4.15pm
- The Boomtown Rats – 4.45pm-5.45pm
- Bob Vylan – 6pm-7pm
- English Teacher – 7.15pm-8.15pm
- The Voidz – 8.45pm-9.45pm
- Ben Bohmer (Live) – 10.30pm-12am
- Folamour – 12.30am-2am
Lovely Day
- Muireann Bradley – 3.45pm-4.45pm
- Infinity Song – 5.15pm-6.15pm
- Nilufer Yanya – 6.45pm-7.45pm
- A Lazarus Soul – 8.30pm-9.30pm
- Mura Masa – 12am-1.30am
- Tara Kumar – 1.30am-3.30am
Flourish
- The Awning – 1pm-1.45pm
- pigbaby – 2.15pm-3pm
- Martin Luke Brown – 3.30pm-4.15pm
- Ishmael Ensemble – 4.45pm-5.30pm
- Antony Szmierek – 6pm-7pm
- Radio Free Alice – 8pm-9pm
- Shark School – 9.45pm-10.30pm
- The Null Club – 12am-1am
Bandstand Arena
- Glasshouse Perform Sigur Ros – 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Playback Presents: Bob Dylan ‘65 – 3.15pm-4.15pm
- Papa Romeo – 4.45pm-5.30pm
- Fizzy Orange – 6pm-7.30pm
- New Jackson – 9pm-10.15pm
- Matador b2b LRB – 12am-1.30am
- Deep Dish – 1.30am-3.30am
IMMERSE
- Rhyzine – 3.30pm-5.30pm
- Puzzy Wrangler – 5.30pm-7.30pm
- CC:DISCO! – 7.30pm-9.30pm
- In2stellar – 9.30pm-11.30pm
- Surusinghe – 11.30pm-1.30pm
- Shanti Celeste – 1.30pm-3.30pm
The Circle
- Mabfield Live Podcast – 2pm-3.30pm
- Divil – 3.45pm-4.15pm
- Adore – 5pm-5.45pm
- Curtisy – 7.45pm-8.30pm
- Maria Somerville – 9pm-10pm
- Sloucho – 12am-2am
Arcadia
- Collie – 10.30pm-12am
- Sally C – 12am-2am
- Yousuke Yukimatsu – 2am-4am
What else is there to see and do?
Like most music festivals, All Together Now’s website has a section advertising the various “experiences” on offer. As well as music scheduled each day festivalgoers will have access to panel discussions, monologues, spoken word, comedy, storytelling, yoga, saunas, hot tubs, live food demos, arcade games, magic shows, circus and craft workshops, sensory play areas for kids, football competitions, music bingo and more.
At the Greencrafts Village, an “eco-conscious crafting hub”, you can take part in craft-making activities and, most importantly, you get to take what you make home to show off.
What time should I arrive?
Access to the campsite will open from 4pm with last entry at 10pm on Thursday 31st July.
Thursday the venue will open from 4pm with last entry at 9pm.
Friday 1st August the venue opens at 9am with last entry at 9pm.
Saturday 2nd August the venue will open at 9am with last entry at 8pm.
Sunday 3rd August the venue will open at 10am with last entry at 4pm.
How do I get there?
As with many festivals held in remote rural locations, it takes some planning to get there.
By bike:
- A bike rack will be located next to car park 4, please follow the directions of staff once you enter the site.
- E-scooters and e-bikes Bike racks available. No charging e-scooters or e-bikes at bike racks.
By bus:
- There will be direct non-stop services from Dublin city centre and Cork city bus station (Parnell Place) which will operate to the festival on Thursday 31st July and Friday 1st August with return journeys on Monday 4th August.
- There will be a regular service from Waterford Bus Station to Curraghmore House each day from Friday 1st August with return journeys on Monday 4th August. The organisers have advised that they believe this to be the best option for festival goers.
- Expressway have set up a page for people who are looking to arrive at All Together Now by bus with all the relevant information on when and where the services will run and how to book.
- All private buses will be directed to Gate 4 regardless of their route origin and no private hire coaches are permitted to stay on site.
By car:
First and foremost, festival organisers have advised not to follow directions on a sat nav or Google Maps as it will not get you all the way to the festival site. Instead follow festival signs as soon as you see those.
Other key points to remember if travelling by car are:
- Do not travel to the festival via Carrick-on-Suir; presumably the town would become a traffic choke point if thousands of cars piled through in short succession
- Organisers have advised that the quietest time to arrive will be between 9am and 1pm,
- Car parking will be available from 2pm on Thursday, July 31st, and from 9am on Friday, August 1st. There are six car parks on the festival grounds which can be seen on this interactive map.
- Drop-off or pickup on the event site by taxi is prohibited on Friday and Monday.
- Ticket holders arriving to the festival on Friday by taxi or getting dropped off by private vehicles will be directed to the designated drop-off zone in Highfield Business Park, Portlaw; accessed from the N25 Kilmeaden Interchange. Ticket holders will then get the free shuttle bus to the festival (Operating Friday (9am-9.30pm) and returning Monday (8am – 1pm only).
- To avoid festival traffic the organisers have advised the best drop off at the Waterford City bus Terminus where Bus Éireann festival shuttle will operate a regular service to the festival site.
- The festival organisers have advised that if you are leaving the festival site each night and being picked up by taxi / private car you should tell your drive to come to Gate 4. Once in Gate 4, the festival’s team will direct them to the bus drop off / taxi pick up area.
- The organisers are urging people to not arrange to be dropped or picked up elsewhere near the estate as this can cause delays and disrupt traffic flow.
- To get to the pickup/drop off area you go back through the main entrance, take a left and then you will see the bus drop-off/pick up area.
- If you need to avail of access parking you must email access@alltogethernow.ie and receive confirmation from the access team.
- Regular Traffic updates will be available on Garda X account, local radio stations WLR 95.1FM and Beat 102FM as well as the festival’s app and X feed
By train:
- Waterford Plunkett Station is under five minutes walking distance to Bus Éireann Terminus, which will be running a regular festival shuttle to the festival.
- Waterford Plunkett Station has direct trains to Limerick, Kildare and Dublin. You can get to Waterford Plunkett from Galway, Cork and Belfast with one change.
- See Irish Rail’s summer events page for more information.
What if I’m camping?
When it comes to camping at All Together Now, there’s no shortage of boutique options for those looking for more than a flimsy tent among the chaotic masses. Fancy paying more for accommodation? There are Podpads, Yippee tents and Silk Road tents, all at varying levels of modest luxury, and you can find out more here.
Toilets are dotted around the festival grounds and showers will be located in the campsites and available for use at specific times throughout the weekend. Campfires and disposable barbecues are not permitted on site, and campers have been asked not to smoke in their tents for safety reasons.
What’s the security?
You must be aged 21 or over to gain access to All Together Now, with the exception of children aged 12 or below, who must be accompanied by a paying adult. There is a maximum limit of two children aged 12 and under per adult. People aged between 13 and 20 will not be allowed entry.
Festival organisers have suggested if you don’t need an item, don’t bring it. It’s a cashless festival so no need to bring any cash.
Stringent searches will be conducted upon entry to the festival grounds. Items not allowed include: fireworks, illicit drugs, glass, animals (except guide dogs), weapons, petrol generators, barbecues, gazebos, flag poles, garden furniture, laser pens, professional photographic equipment, selfie sticks, drones, umbrellas, megaphones and air horns, high-vis clothing, bicycles and sound systems.
Each person with a weekend camping ticket can bring alcohol at their first time of entry. They can bring either: 24 cans or 1 litre of spirits or 1.5 litre of wine for personal consumption. No glass bottles are allowed. Pre-packaged and cooked food is allowed to be brought to the campsite and no cooking is allowed. There will be food stalls and a supermarket at the festival.
Fans have been asked to report any crimes to on-site gardaí as soon as possible and anybody participating in antisocial behaviour will be liable for eviction from the festival without re-entry. The Garda station at Portlaw can be contacted on 051 387 105.
What should I pack?
The festival organisers have shared a list of essentials that they suggest people bring:
- Photo ID & tickets
- Reusable water bottle
- Tent, sleeping bag, toiletries, loo roll
- Card for cashless payments
- Layers, rain gear, sun cream & wellies – prepare for all weather!
Anything else?
There will be phone charging facilities on site, but no harm ensuring your phone is fully charged when you’re leaving the house. The festival bars are cashless and accept card and contactless payments – that means if your phone is your card, best make sure it’s charged. At music festivals, power banks are your friends.
For all things All Together Now, you can download the festival app (download from App Store or Google Play) and keep up to date with things throughout the weekend.
What’s the weather looking like?
Met Éireann has said that Thursday will have a cloudy start with a few showers gradually clearing too. Sunny spells will develop across southern and eastern counties but it will remain cloudy elsewhere. Dry for much of the afternoon with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees and northwesterly breezes. Thursday night will have a mix of cloud and clear spells. The best of the dry weather will be in the south and east. A little cooler too with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.
Friday will be a largely bright day with plenty of sunshine and just a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees and moderate northwesterly breezes. The weekend will be very unsettled with a band of rain moving over the festival on Saturday, turning heavy at times followed by scattered showers for Sunday. Temperatures staying in the mid to high teens.