All Together Now music festival 2025: Stage line-ups and times, ticket information, how to get there and more

All Together Now festival: everything you need to know, including stage times and line-ups

All Together Now, the festival-shaped brainchild of the man who founded Electric Picnic in 2004 only to leave 10 years later, is back for its six year and taking place over the August bank holiday from August 1st to August 3rd inclusive.

Across an area of natural amphitheatres, gentle hills and hidden forests, All Together Now boasts several stages of music, spoken word, comedy, workshops, wellness activities and whatever other New-Age artsy things are in vogue today.

With more than 25,000 expected to descend on the Co Waterford estate for the festival, a bit of planning can do no harm. So what do you need to know?

All Together Now 2022 festival

When and where is it on?

The Festival is on from Friday, August 1st, to Sunday August 3rd at the Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford. Early entry is available on Thursday July 31st.

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets for All Together Now 2025 are officially sold out. The organisers have strongly advised festival goers to avoid purchasing tickets or camper van passes from unauthorised sellers.

They have received a significant number of messages from people who have been scammed when trying to buy tickets through unofficial channels, particularly through a Facebook group claiming to resell tickets for their events. They are advising people to only buy tickets through official channels listed on their website, avoid social media ticket resales altogether and report any suspicious pages or posts.

Make sure to add your tickets to your phone’s wallet before you leave home to keep it handy and as on-site signal might be limited.

Who is performing and when?

With a variety of acts scheduled to perform over the weekend, festivalgoers are spoiled for choice. Headliners this year include Fontaines DC, London Grammar, CMAT, Wet Leg, Primal Scream.

Michael Kiwanuka was due to appear on the Main Stage on Monday, but his performance has been cancelled on the advice of doctors due to an illness.

As with headliners there is no shortage of Irish music acts lined across other stages, including Bricknasty, Landless, Muireann Bradley, Le Boom and Pigbaby, to name a few. At the Belonging Bandstand you won’t want to miss Tony Cantwell and January Winters, plus, there are several spots for special guests across the different stages.

Check out the line-up or see the festival’s app for more details.

CMAT performs on Later with Jools Holland. Photograph: Michael Leckie/BBC Studios

Thursday, July 31st

The festival organisers have announced that in addition to live music there will be other surprises around the site on Thursday.

Max Zaska. Photograph: Aaron Corr

The Well

Telebox – 6.30pm-7pm

T.A Narrative – 7.30pm-8pm

Affection to Rent – 8.30pm-9.40pm

Delivery Service – 11pm-12am

Bandstand Arena

Zaska – 8pm-9.15pm

Marcus O’Laoire – 9.30pm-10.45pm

Le Boom – 11pm-12.30am

Friday August 1st

Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg. Photograph: Alan Betson

Main Stage

Trinity Orchestra – 5pm-6pm

Lisa O’Neill – 7pm-8pm

Wet Leg – 8.30pm-9.45pm

Fontaines D.C. – 10.30pm-12am

Lovely Days

Avenue 68 – 2pm-3pm

Don West 3.45pm-4.45pm

Hinds – 5.15pm-6.15pm

Arc De Soleil – 6.45pm-7.45pm

Darren Kiely – 8.30pm-9.30pm

Parra For Cuva – 10pm-11.15pm

Nia Archives 12am-1am

ATRIP – 1am-3am

Bandstand Arena

Taylor Byrne – 2pm-3pm

Sexy Tadhg – 3.30pm-4.30pm

Toucan – 5pm-6pm

Cooks But We’re Chefs – 6.30pm-7.30pm

MYD (DJ) – 8.30pm-10.30pm

SX2 – 10.30pm-12am

Carlita – 12am-1.30am

Flight Facilities (DJ) – 1.30am-3.30am

Something Kind of Wonderful

Florence Road – 4.15pm-5.15pm

Bricknasty – 6pm-7pm

Geordie Greep – 7.45pm-8.45pm

Baxter Drury – 9.30pm-10.30pm

Leftfield (Live) – 12am-1.30pm

Flourish

Bold Love – 2.15pm-3pm

Girlband! – 3.30pm-4.15pm

Cliffords – 4.45pm-5.30pm

Heartworms – 6pm-7pm

BBY – 7.45pm-8.30pm

Skinner – 9.45pm-10.45pm

Makeshift Arts Bar – 12am-1am

Immerse

Away from Dave – 6.30pm-8pm

HAAi – 8pm-10pm

Aika Mal – 10pm-12.15am

Saoirse – 12.15am-2am

Courtesy – 2am-3.30am

The Circle

Alice Ugbah – 4.30pm-6.30pm

God Knows – 7pm-7.45pm

Kofi Stone – 8.15pm-9pm

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn - 9.–0pm – 10.15pm

Onai – 10.45pm-12.30am

Jehnny Beth (DJ) – 12.30am-2am

Arcadia

Dylan Fogarty – 10.30pm-12am

Funk Assault – 12am-2am

KI/KI – 2am-3.30am

Saturday August 2nd

Hannah Reid of London Grammar. Photograph: Alan Betson

Main Stage

Sing Along Social – 4pm-5pm

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - 6.–5pm-7.30pm

CMAT – 8.30pm-9.45pm

London Grammar – 10.15pm-11.30pm

BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ Set) – 12am-1.30am

Lovely Days

Aaron Rowe – 2.20pm-3pm

Morgana – 3.30pm-4.30pm

Biig Piig – 5pm-6pm

Everything is Recorded – 8pm-9.15pm

Gurriers – 9.45pm-10.45pm

Fat Dog – 11.15pm-12.30am

Shee – 1.30am-3.30am

Something Kind of Wonderful

Tommy Tiernan – 12pm-1pm

Lewis Doyle Singer – 1.30pm-2pm

Landless – 3pm-4pm

Arooj Aftab – 5pm-6.15pm

John Grant – 7pm-8pm

49th & Main - 8.–5pm – 10pm

Georgia – 10.45pm-12am

Bonobo (DJ) – 1.30am-3am

Flourish

Bonya – 1pm-1.145pm

Madra Salach – 2.15pm-3pm

Bren Berry – 3.30pm-4.15pm

Pan Amsterdam – 4.45pm-5.30pm

Chloe Qisha – 6pm-7pm

Search Results – 8pm-9pm

The Altered Hours – 9.45pm-10.45pm

Immerse

Marion Hawkes – 3.30pm-5.30pm

CAIT – 5.30pm-7.30pm

The Trip – 7.30pm-9.30pm

Max Cooper – 9.45pm-11.45pm

Clouds – 11.45pm-1.30am

Blawan DJ – 1.30am-3.30am

The Circle

Mabfield Live Podcast – 1.30pm-3pm

Asha Ari – 3pm-3.30pm

DUG – 4pm-4.45pm

Huartan – 5.15pm-6pm

Rois – 6.45pm-7.30pm

Enola Gay – 8.15pm-9pm

Dry Cleaning – 9.45pm-10.30pm

David Holmes – 11pm-12.30am

Shampain – 12.30am-2am

Arcadia

JWY – 10.30pm-12am

EMA – 12am-2am

Special Request – 2am-4am

Sunday August 3rd

Blindboy

Main Stage

Bueno Vista All Stars – 3pm-4pm

BIIRD – 4.30pm-5.30pm

Primal Scream – 6.30pm-7.30pm

TBC – 8.15pm-9.20pm

Nelly Furtado – 10.15pm-11.30pm

Something Kind of Wonderful

Blindboy -12pm-1pm

Kean Kavanagh – 3.15pm-4.15pm

The Boomtown Rats – 4.45pm-5.45pm

Bob Vylan – 6pm-7pm

English Teacher – 7.15pm-8.15pm

The Voidz – 8.45pm-9.45pm

Ben Bohmer (Live) – 10.30pm-12am

Folamour – 12.30am-2am

Lovely Day

Muireann Bradley – 3.45pm-4.45pm

Infinity Song – 5.15pm-6.15pm

Nilufer Yanya – 6.45pm-7.45pm

A Lazarus Soul – 8.30pm-9.30pm

Mura Masa – 12am-1.30am

Tara Kumar – 1.30am-3.30am

Flourish

The Awning – 1pm-1.45pm

pigbaby – 2.15pm-3pm

Martin Luke Brown – 3.30pm-4.15pm

Ishmael Ensemble – 4.45pm-5.30pm

Antony Szmierek – 6pm-7pm

Radio Free Alice – 8pm-9pm

Shark School – 9.45pm-10.30pm

The Null Club – 12am-1am

Bandstand Arena

Glasshouse Perform Sigur Ros – 12.30pm-1.30pm

Playback Presents: Bob Dylan ‘65 – 3.15pm-4.15pm

Papa Romeo – 4.45pm-5.30pm

Fizzy Orange – 6pm-7.30pm

New Jackson – 9pm-10.15pm

Matador b2b LRB – 12am-1.30am

Deep Dish – 1.30am-3.30am

IMMERSE

Rhyzine – 3.30pm-5.30pm

Puzzy Wrangler – 5.30pm-7.30pm

CC:DISCO! – 7.30pm-9.30pm

In2stellar – 9.30pm-11.30pm

Surusinghe – 11.30pm-1.30pm

Shanti Celeste – 1.30pm-3.30pm

The Circle

Mabfield Live Podcast – 2pm-3.30pm

Divil – 3.45pm-4.15pm

Adore – 5pm-5.45pm

Curtisy – 7.45pm-8.30pm

Maria Somerville – 9pm-10pm

Sloucho – 12am-2am

Arcadia

Collie – 10.30pm-12am

Sally C – 12am-2am

Yousuke Yukimatsu – 2am-4am

What else is there to see and do?

Like most music festivals, All Together Now’s website has a section advertising the various “experiences” on offer. As well as music scheduled each day festivalgoers will have access to panel discussions, monologues, spoken word, comedy, storytelling, yoga, saunas, hot tubs, live food demos, arcade games, magic shows, circus and craft workshops, sensory play areas for kids, football competitions, music bingo and more.

At the Greencrafts Village, an “eco-conscious crafting hub”, you can take part in craft-making activities and, most importantly, you get to take what you make home to show off.

What time should I arrive?

Access to the campsite will open from 4pm with last entry at 10pm on Thursday 31st July.

Thursday the venue will open from 4pm with last entry at 9pm.

Friday 1st August the venue opens at 9am with last entry at 9pm.

Saturday 2nd August the venue will open at 9am with last entry at 8pm.

Sunday 3rd August the venue will open at 10am with last entry at 4pm.

How do I get there?

As with many festivals held in remote rural locations, it takes some planning to get there.

By bike:

A bike rack will be located next to car park 4, please follow the directions of staff once you enter the site.

E-scooters and e-bikes Bike racks available. No charging e-scooters or e-bikes at bike racks.

By bus:

There will be direct non-stop services from Dublin city centre and Cork city bus station (Parnell Place) which will operate to the festival on Thursday 31st July and Friday 1st August with return journeys on Monday 4th August.

There will be a regular service from Waterford Bus Station to Curraghmore House each day from Friday 1st August with return journeys on Monday 4th August. The organisers have advised that they believe this to be the best option for festival goers.

Expressway have set up a page for people who are looking to arrive at All Together Now by bus with all the relevant information on when and where the services will run and how to book.

All private buses will be directed to Gate 4 regardless of their route origin and no private hire coaches are permitted to stay on site.

By car:

First and foremost, festival organisers have advised not to follow directions on a sat nav or Google Maps as it will not get you all the way to the festival site. Instead follow festival signs as soon as you see those.

Other key points to remember if travelling by car are:

Do not travel to the festival via Carrick-on-Suir; presumably the town would become a traffic choke point if thousands of cars piled through in short succession

Organisers have advised that the quietest time to arrive will be between 9am and 1pm,

Car parking will be available from 2pm on Thursday, July 31st, and from 9am on Friday, August 1st. There are six car parks on the festival grounds which can be seen on this interactive map.

Drop-off or pickup on the event site by taxi is prohibited on Friday and Monday.

Ticket holders arriving to the festival on Friday by taxi or getting dropped off by private vehicles will be directed to the designated drop-off zone in Highfield Business Park, Portlaw; accessed from the N25 Kilmeaden Interchange. Ticket holders will then get the free shuttle bus to the festival (Operating Friday (9am-9.30pm) and returning Monday (8am – 1pm only).

To avoid festival traffic the organisers have advised the best drop off at the Waterford City bus Terminus where Bus Éireann festival shuttle will operate a regular service to the festival site.

The festival organisers have advised that if you are leaving the festival site each night and being picked up by taxi / private car you should tell your drive to come to Gate 4. Once in Gate 4, the festival’s team will direct them to the bus drop off / taxi pick up area.

The organisers are urging people to not arrange to be dropped or picked up elsewhere near the estate as this can cause delays and disrupt traffic flow.

To get to the pickup/drop off area you go back through the main entrance, take a left and then you will see the bus drop-off/pick up area.

If you need to avail of access parking you must email access@alltogethernow.ie and receive confirmation from the access team.

Regular Traffic updates will be available on Garda X account, local radio stations WLR 95.1FM and Beat 102FM as well as the festival’s app and X feed

By train:

Waterford Plunkett Station is under five minutes walking distance to Bus Éireann Terminus, which will be running a regular festival shuttle to the festival.

Waterford Plunkett Station has direct trains to Limerick, Kildare and Dublin. You can get to Waterford Plunkett from Galway, Cork and Belfast with one change.

See Irish Rail’s summer events page for more information.

What if I’m camping?

When it comes to camping at All Together Now, there’s no shortage of boutique options for those looking for more than a flimsy tent among the chaotic masses. Fancy paying more for accommodation? There are Podpads, Yippee tents and Silk Road tents, all at varying levels of modest luxury, and you can find out more here.

Toilets are dotted around the festival grounds and showers will be located in the campsites and available for use at specific times throughout the weekend. Campfires and disposable barbecues are not permitted on site, and campers have been asked not to smoke in their tents for safety reasons.

What’s the security?

You must be aged 21 or over to gain access to All Together Now, with the exception of children aged 12 or below, who must be accompanied by a paying adult. There is a maximum limit of two children aged 12 and under per adult. People aged between 13 and 20 will not be allowed entry.

Festival organisers have suggested if you don’t need an item, don’t bring it. It’s a cashless festival so no need to bring any cash.

Stringent searches will be conducted upon entry to the festival grounds. Items not allowed include: fireworks, illicit drugs, glass, animals (except guide dogs), weapons, petrol generators, barbecues, gazebos, flag poles, garden furniture, laser pens, professional photographic equipment, selfie sticks, drones, umbrellas, megaphones and air horns, high-vis clothing, bicycles and sound systems.

Each person with a weekend camping ticket can bring alcohol at their first time of entry. They can bring either: 24 cans or 1 litre of spirits or 1.5 litre of wine for personal consumption. No glass bottles are allowed. Pre-packaged and cooked food is allowed to be brought to the campsite and no cooking is allowed. There will be food stalls and a supermarket at the festival.

Fans have been asked to report any crimes to on-site gardaí as soon as possible and anybody participating in antisocial behaviour will be liable for eviction from the festival without re-entry. The Garda station at Portlaw can be contacted on 051 387 105.

What should I pack?

The festival organisers have shared a list of essentials that they suggest people bring:

Photo ID & tickets

Reusable water bottle

Tent, sleeping bag, toiletries, loo roll

Card for cashless payments

Layers, rain gear, sun cream & wellies – prepare for all weather!

Anything else?

There will be phone charging facilities on site, but no harm ensuring your phone is fully charged when you’re leaving the house. The festival bars are cashless and accept card and contactless payments – that means if your phone is your card, best make sure it’s charged. At music festivals, power banks are your friends.

For all things All Together Now, you can download the festival app (download from App Store or Google Play) and keep up to date with things throughout the weekend.

What’s the weather looking like?

Met Éireann has said that Thursday will have a cloudy start with a few showers gradually clearing too. Sunny spells will develop across southern and eastern counties but it will remain cloudy elsewhere. Dry for much of the afternoon with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees and northwesterly breezes. Thursday night will have a mix of cloud and clear spells. The best of the dry weather will be in the south and east. A little cooler too with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.

Friday will be a largely bright day with plenty of sunshine and just a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees and moderate northwesterly breezes. The weekend will be very unsettled with a band of rain moving over the festival on Saturday, turning heavy at times followed by scattered showers for Sunday. Temperatures staying in the mid to high teens.