Body found in search for missing man in Lough Erne

The body of a man who was reported missing in Co Fermanagh’s Lough Erne on Sunday has been found.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that the body of a man was recovered from the lake on Monday evening. A post mortem of the body is due to take place, however police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Police, lifeboat rescue services and the Irish Coast Guard were involved in a search of Lough Erne on Sunday and Monday following an incident with a jet-ski in the area of Muckross Bay. One man was rescued from the water on Sunday evening as part of the search.

A spokesman for the RNLI said both the Enniskillen and Carrybridge branches of the lifeboat services were requested to launch their boats and water crafts on Sunday evening following reports of a person in the water.

“Enniskillen RNLI was already on the lough at the time having responded to a separate call out,” said the spokesman. “The first person was swimming to shore when rescued by a boat that was passing by.”

Additional reporting from PA