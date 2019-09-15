Beef dispute: Agreement reached between farmers and processors

An agreement to end the bitter beef dispute has been reached following marathon talks at the Department of Agriculture.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said all the parties to the dispute have approved the agreement which will see increased prices for beef farmers and reform of the sector.

However, processors will not follow through on the deal if pickets and blockades by farmers at meat factories continue.

The parties to the dispute were Meat Industry Ireland, the beef producer’s representative organisation; the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA); Macra na Feirme; the Independent Farmers Organisation of Ireland; the Beef Plan Movement and the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association.

The farm groups have committed to end the pickets outside meat factories, which have shut down 80 per cent of production in recent weeks and led to 3,000 people working in processing plants being temporarily laid off.

Beef processors, in turn, have agreed to end all legal proceedings against those involved in the blockades.

“I wish to thank all participants in this process for their contribution towards agreeing a way forward for the Irish beef sector,” Mr Creed said. “I hope that this agreement will prove to be a first step in fostering stronger partnerships in this critical sector for the Irish economy and for rural Ireland.”

Increased prices

Beef producers will immediate benefit from increased prices for cattle at the factory gate and a beef market taskforce will be established to develop a pathway for the future of the sector.

Farmers will see an immediate increase of 66 per cent in the current in-spec bonus for steers and heifers from 12c/kg to 20c/kg; the introduction of a new bonus of 8c/kg for steers and heifers aged between 30 to 36 months; and the introduction of a number of new bonuses and reforms.

A beef market taskforce will be established and be independently chaired by an appointee of the minister. The taskforce will ensure that commitments entered into as part of the agreement will be implemented. It will also be a forum for farmers, producers and retailers to meet up and discuss issues.

The agreement commits to an independent review of the Irish beef sector by the end of the year and to show how the price for the total value of an animal is reached.

It also calls for greater transparency in the industry and the Department of Agriculture has committed to providing additional detailed reporting on the Beef PriceWatch App, which farmers use to calculate prices.

Breed

The meat industry has confirmed that a base price at individual plant level will apply to all steers and heifers regardless of age or breed. There will be no change in weight limits without a minimum of four months notice to the farmer.

Farmers will have the right to access their carcass images and written confirmation of terms of sale, where requested.

The agreement has been welcomed by farm organisations. ICMSA president Pat McCormack said he hoped the taskforce will be a “starting point the delivery of adequate margins for the farmer primary-producer”.

“The agri-industry and food production has to be refocussed so that the people doing the most work for the longest time get an adequate share of the final retail prices,” he said.