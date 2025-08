Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Equestrian

It is the 150th year of the Dublin Horse Show, not only Ireland’s largest equestrian meeting, but one of the biggest annual events held on the island. There are five days of competition, with live tv coverage on the final three days, including for the Nations Cup (the Aga Khan Trophy). - Friday-Sunday, RTÉ

Camogie

Cork appear to be on an unstoppable march to a third All-Ireland senior title in a row. Though, as Cork players know, hot favourites don’t always prevail on All-Ireland final day. Standing in their way on Sunday at Croke Park will be Galway, a team the Munster side defeated in last year’s decider. - Sunday, RTÉ

Soccer

The opening bell of the 2025/26 English football season will be rung at the weekend when Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in the Community Shield. While it will be the 103rd staging of the annual event, amazingly, it will be the first time Palace are involved. - Sunday, TNT Sports

MONDAY (Aug 4th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 5th Test, D5 England v India

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 10.45am-4.30pm - Stage 1 Tour of Poland

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership - 8pm Hearts v Aberdeen

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (Aug 5th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-4.15pm - Stage 2 Tour of Poland

SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus - League Cup - 7.45pm Accrington Stanley v Oldham

WEDNESDAY (Aug 6th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11am-4.15pm - Stage 3 Tour of Poland

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 3.30pm-5.30pm - Stage 1 Tour of l’Ain

THURSDAY (Aug 7th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 10.30am-4.15pm - Stage 4 Tour of Poland

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Nexo Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 3.30pm-5.30pm - Stage 2 Tour of l’Ain

RACING - ITV4, 5.15pm-8.45pm Chepstow

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm St Jude Championship

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - L1 - 8pm Port Vale v Cardiff

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - SL - 8pm Leigh v Leeds

TENNIS - Sky Sports Plus, 10.15pm-4am Cincinnati Open

FRIDAY (Aug 8th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 10.30am-4.15pm - Stage 5 Tour of Poland

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Nexo Championship

EQUESTRIAN - RTÉ 2, 1.45pm-6.30pm Dublin Horseshow

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm-6.30pm - LET: PIF Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 3.30pm-5.30pm - Stage 3 Tour of l’Ain

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm Saudi Masters

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11pm St Jude Championship

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Birmingham v Ipswich

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - SL - 8pm Warrington v Wigan

TENNIS - Sky Sports Plus, 10.15pm-4am Cincinnati Open

SATURDAY (Aug 9th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-4.15pm - Stage 6 Tour of Poland

TRIATHLON - TNT Sports 2, 11.45am-6.30pm - London T100 World Tour

RUGBY - BBC 2 - Women’s international - Noon Ireland v Canada

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm Saudi Masters

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Southampton v Wrexham

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Nexo Championship

RACING - UTV & BBC 1, 1pm-5pm Ascot

RACING - TG4, 2pm-4.50pm The Curragh

HOCKEY - RTÉ 2 - Women’s EuroHockey - 2.30pm Netherlands v Ireland

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Friendly - 3pm Leeds v AC Milan

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Friendly - 3pm Wolves v Celta Vigo

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - SL - 3pm Hull KR v Castleford , 5.30pm Huddersfield v Catalans

, 5.30pm SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier Division - 5pm Shamrock Rovers v Galway Utd

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-6pm LET: PIF Championship

TENNIS - Sky Sports Plus, 5pm-4am Cincinnati Open

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 5.30pm Sheffield Utd v Bristol City

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Scottish Premiership - 5.45pm Rangers v Dundee

EQUESTRIAN - RTÉ 2, 5.45pm-7.35pm Dublin Horseshow

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm St Jude Championship

RUGBY - England Rugby YouTube - Women’s international - 8.10pm France v England

SUNDAY (Aug 10th)