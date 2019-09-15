Woman sexually assaulted by ‘a number of men’ in Co Down

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape by detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Co Down.

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, and a 28-year-old man are being questioned by police officers from the PSNI public protection branch.

At 6.25am on Sunday a young woman reported to police she had been assaulted by a number of men in the vicinity of the Londonderry Park on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards a short time earlier.

The PSNI appealed to anyone who was in the vicinity of the park or the Portaferry Road to contact detectives in Newtownards on 101, quoting reference 554 15/09/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.