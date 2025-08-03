Dublin v Meath live updates: All-Ireland women’s SFC final

The match report of Louth against Antrim in the junior championship:

Kate Flood kicked four points at Croke Park as Louth held off a stubborn challenge from Antrim to claim a record fourth All-Ireland junior football championship title.

Here is Malachy Clerkin’s interview with the great Hannah Tyrell:

An elite sporting career that featured an FAI Cup medal, a Six Nations title and an All-Ireland comes to an end against Meath this weekend.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland women’s senior football final between Meath and Dublin. Throw-in is at 4.15pm. Before that there is the intermediate final between Laois and Tyrone (which is under way) and the junior final saw Louth win the title with a 0-13 to 1-8 win over Antrim.

The counties met in this year’s Leinster final, when Dublin won by seven points, and the Dubs will go into the game as favourites.

Dublin: Abby Shiels; Jess Tobin, Leah Caffrey, Niamh Donlon; Sinéad Goldrick, Martha Byrne, Niamh Crowley; Éilish O’Dowd, Hannah McGinnis; Nicole Owens, Carla Rowe (capt), Orlagh Nolan; Hannah Tyrrell, Niamh Hetherton, Kate Sullivan.

Subs: Katie Moran Tighe, Chloe Darby, Sophie McIntyre, Aoife Kane, Aoife Curran, Hannah Leahy, Rebecca McDonnell, Laura Grendon, Annabelle Timothy, Caoimhe O’Connor, Clodagh Fox, Jodi Egan, Ashling Nyhan, Siobhán Birnie, Rachel Hartnett. Additional panel member: Lauren Magee.

Meath: Robyn Murray; Áine Sheridan, Mary Kate Lynch, Katie Newe; Aoibhín Cleary (capt), Sarah Wall, Karla Kealy; Orlaith Sheehy, Marion Farrelly; Megan Thynne, Niamh Gallogly, Ciara Smyth; Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall, Kerrie Cole.

Subs: Monica McGuirk, Amy Gaffney, Ciara Lawlor, Shauna Ennis, Katie Bermingham, Ella Moyles, Natalie Davitt, Niamh McEntee, Clodagh Millington, Orla Smith, Anna Myles, Tori Foster, Sadhbh O’Muiri, Máire O’Shaughnessy, Aoibheann Corcoran