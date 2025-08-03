Former Mater Private CEO Fergus Clancy leaves €15.8 million estate

Fergus Clancy, former chairman of a number of healthcare organisations including the Mater Private Network, TriCastle Healthcare Partners, and Mobile Medical Diagnostics, pictured at the 2023 Future Health Summit

The former chief executive of the Mater Private Network of hospitals and clinics Fergus Clancy left an estate valued at €15.8 million, according to documents published by the Probate Office this week.

Mr Clancy, of Lagore Road, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, died aged in his late 50s at the Mater hospital in April 2024.

The married father of two began his professional life in the post room of insurance company Church & General before gaining experience handling medical malpractice cases. He went on to establish his own consultancy, Circa Healthcare Consulting.

He also proposed a centralised State insurance scheme for doctors that was then adopted by former minister for health Brian Cowen.

Following the sale of his consultancy to Aon, Mr Clancy became chief executive of the Mater Private Network in 2005, later taking the role of executive chairman.

The Fergus Clancy Bursary for Healthcare Leadership and Entrepreneurship is awarded by the Future Health Summit to fully fund a person’s masters in healthcare leadership. The summit says the bursary is in honour of “our friend and colleague Fergus Clancy who showed such ambition, passion, determination and leadership in Irish healthcare over his long and distinguished career”.

Meanwhile, Mervyn Howard Heatley, of Ballyman Road, Bray, Co Wicklow, a farmer who was noted for his collection of steam traction engines and vintage tractors, left an estate valued at €12.17 million, when he died in October last year.

Farmer and classic car enthusiast Mervyn Howard Heatley left more than €12 million in his will. Photograph: Rip.ie

Mr Heatley, known as Howard, was a supporter of the Enniskerry Festival’s Victorian Field Day, which was held on his farm on a number of occasions. His son, also called Mervyn, runs a vintage car dealership called Classic Prestige Cars, which is based at Ballyman Road, Bray.

The will of Mary Keegan, Dogstown, Trim, Co Meath, outlined an estate valued at €5.2 million when she died in February 2024. Ms Keegan was the widow of quarrying company executive Dessie Keegan.

Jonathan Griffin, who also went by John, with an address at Bray Road, Foxrock, died in October 2023, leaving a €3.6 million estate. He was remembered for his attendance at the United Arts Club and time spent living in Chicago.

After his death in November 2024, Cornelius Michael O’Riordan, of Meanus, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, left an estate of just more than €3 million.

Monica Sheridan Dauer, of Mount Dutton House, Oldcastle, Co Meath, left an estate valued at €2.9 million when she died in August 2024.

Eilis (Alice) Tansey, of Avoca Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin, who died on March 8th, 2024, left €2.9 million.

Edward (Ned) Grace of Seapoint Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin, a retired Smurfit executive, left an estate worth €2.4 million when he died in December 2024.

Lucy Mary Teresa Gannon and Kathleen Gannon, of a shared address on Serpentine Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin, each left €1.4 million upon their deaths in December 2020 and November 2022 respectively.

Seán Gallagher, of Stillorgan Grove, Blackrock previously of CTT and Enterprise Ireland, left an estate of €1.2 million upon his death in January 2023.

The estate figures represent the total value of all assets at the time of a person’s death. They typically include the value of a family home or farm and investments.