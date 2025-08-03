Americas

Rescue efforts under way to reach group trapped in Chile copper mine

Two miners bodies’ have been found since earthquake caused El Teniente mine to collapse

A vigil in front of the El Teniente copper mine as rescue efforts continue. Photograph: Esteban Felix/AP
Sun Aug 03 2025 - 09:00

Rescue teams are continuing efforts to reach a group of miners trapped inside a copper mine in Chile that collapsed during a moderate earthquake.

The mine’s director confirmed on Saturday that the body of one of the five miners has been found. This came two days after the El Teniente mine in central Chile collapsed around them during a 4.2 magnitude quake.

The copper mine is one of Chile’s largest.

The rescue team is trying to drill through 295ft of rock to reach the miners.

The El Teniente copper mine is one of Chile’s largest. Photograph: Esteban Felix/AP
El Teniente director Andres Music said authorities are still trying to identify the body.

The body of another miner – not one of those trapped – identified as Paulo Marin Tapia was found on Friday, shortly after the mine’s partial collapse.

Nine other mine workers suffered injuries, said Chile’s National Copper Corp, known as Codelco, describing the incident as the result of “a seismic event”. —AP

