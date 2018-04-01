Anglers urged to wear life jackets after rescue in Co Cork

Sea anglers fishing off rocks should wear life jackets or flotation devices, the Irish Coast Guard has urged, after a man was rescued after falling of rocks in Co Cork.

Irish Coast Guard search and rescue co-ordination manager Gerard O’Flynn said while there may not be a culture among sea anglers of wearing life jackets, it was a practice the Coast Guard would encourage.

“Every year we have cases where people fishing off rocks either slip and fall or are hit by a wave and washed into the sea so obviously wearing a life jacket or flotation device that they can activate is a prudent measure that we would encourage people to consider.

“And we would advise people walking in exposed areas near the coastline to stay back, stay high and stay dry – we would urge everyone visiting coastal areas this weekend to take precautions, including having some communication device to raise the alarm if necessary,” he said.

Mr O’Flynn was speaking after the Irish Coast Guard rescued a sea angler in his 60s who suffered lacerations and a number of broken bones after he slid about 15 feet down a cliff face while fishing on rocks at Knockadoon Head.

A member of the public raised the alarm and Coast Guard units from Youghal and Ballcotton responded. Helicopter Rescue 117 from Waterford airlifted the man to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

It is understood the man suffered a number of serious but non life-threatening injuries in the fall, which happened at about 4pm on Saturday. It is believed he is now in a comfortable condition and recovering at CUH.