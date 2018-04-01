Teenager dies in Co Clare car crash in early hours

An 18-year-old man has died after a car crash in Co Clare in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager was fatally injured when the car he was travelling in hit a wall at Woodstock, Ennis, at about 4.20am, according to gardaí.

The driver and another passenger – both males, aged 19 and 21 – were seriously injured and have been taken to University Hospital Limerick .

The road is closed to facilitate an examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at Ennis Garda station on (065 684 8100), the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111) or any Garda Station.