Weekend weather: Highs of 27 degrees but Oasis fans may have to roll with showers

People enjoying the weather at the Vico bathing area at Hawk Cliff, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The sun will shine this weekend, to quote the band of the moment, Oasis, with lots of hot and humid weather across the country.

Temperatures on Saturday will reach between 25 and 27 degrees in inland areas and in the midwest, setting up thunderstorms in the evening along the west coast.

It will feel milder along the south and east coasts with sea breezes keeping the temperature between 20 and 22 degrees. For those going to see Oasis in Croke Park on Saturday and Sunday night, there is a slight chance of showers. However, overall they will be balmy summer evenings with temperatures at 20 degrees on Saturday night.

Sunday will be notably cooler in Dublin, but it will still be between 17 and 18 degrees come concert time.

Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh said it is unlikely the present weather will meet the definition of a heatwave, which needs five straight days of temperatures above 25 degrees.

Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday elsewhere, with the highest temperatures in the western half of the country.

Maikel, Xary, Cateto and Jony from Spain listen to live lunchtime music from the bandstand in Dublin's St Stephens Green on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

The longer-term forecast is for another warm, humid Monday , with showers, some thundery, in Munster and Connacht.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week will see a lot of dry weather with sunny spells and showers. It will be slightly cooler with temperatures of between 17 and 21 degrees.

Very little rainfall is forecast for the next seven days aside from local thundery showers.

Ireland has been spared the worst of the heatwave gripping continental Europe at the moment.

Angel Kelly and David Duffy with Kydi Kelly (6) from Dublin take a snack break in Dublin's Phoenix Park. Photograph: Alan Betson

Spain is currently on a heatwave alert with temperatures likely to remain above 40 degrees this weekend. More than 150,000 hectares of forests have been destroyed by fire this year.

The railway line between Madrid and the northwestern region of Galicia remains closed as well as 10 main roads in the country because the extreme temperatures have made it too dangerous to travel.

