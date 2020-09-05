Ronan Glynn: Ireland facing chapter two of pandemic over winter

Ireland is facing into “chapter two” of the Covid-19 pandemic this winter but nobody knows what is going to happen in the coming months, the acting chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Ronan Glynn has said.

Appealing to the public to hold firm on guidelines and etiquette, Dr Glynn said “the signs are good” regarding vaccine development but that there is now a need to focus on the next nine months.

“We are in the process of closing chapter one of our experience with Covid and we are moving into chapter two now as we move into the winter,” he said on Friday’s Late Late Show.

“But I don’t want people to despair just because we are moving into the winter, there is lots we can do as individuals and families to plan for that. So Government will be providing a plan the week after next.”

In an interview often characterised by guarded optimism, Dr Glynn said he could see sports reopening to attending audiences before Christmas but that everything was dependent on the stability of the virus, which in turn is dependent on pubic behaviour.

As regards new rules for pubs and restaurants to maintain records of food purchases for 28 days, he said that was not a specific recommendation of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) – the guiding organisation he chairs – but that it was designed to police a minority of premises.

“I think the measure that was brought in in the last 24 hours was a genuine effort not to impact on those vast majority of businesses that have been trying to do the right thing but actually to clamp down on the ones that weren’t.”

He also said that while the Government did not always take NPHET’s advice, this did not puzzle him.

“It’s for Government to take our recommendations and place them in a much wider context.”

The acting CMO’s focus is on the coming months, however, and he cautioned that there was no expert in the world who could definitively say what will happen.

Ireland has stabilised its recent increase in cases but he said when compared to other European countries, these rates were likely to fluctuate comparatively for some time.

“As we sit here tonight the disease is stable,” he said. “Schools have just reopened. We need to look to see what happens with the disease over the next couple of weeks; if we see a continued stabilisation or improvement then we will obviously look again at the measures, relax the measures.”