Measures to curb growth in State’s €5bn medical liability to take effect next year, conference told

A new system of pretrial engagement intended to stem the growth in the State’s estimated €5.35 billion liability in medical negligence cases will take effect in 2026, a meeting of consultants in Kilkenny heard on Saturday.

The new rules, which would require more engagement between claimants and doctors before litigation is initiated, are intended to encourage earlier settlements and so help address the ongoing growth in the cost of legal actions and settlements.

The more-than €5 billion liability has grown from €900m in 2010, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association conference heard.

The current rate of growth is put at 13 per cent per year, with claims for catastrophic brain injuries accounting for more than half of the total.

The system of periodic payment orders, which provides for ongoing payments based on developing medical needs and costs, will also be reactivated “within weeks”. It has been suspended since 2019 due to problems with calculating the amounts involved.

Philip Fagan, senior clinical claims manager of the State Claims Agency, said there are 10,968 medical negligence cases against the State pending, with new cases lodged every week.

He said that in contrast to the perception of the State’s position being “deny and defend”, 97 per cent of cases are settled. However, the cost of dealing with cases continues to increase.

New pre-action protocols, he said, had the potential to address the desire of patients and their families for information regarding what went wrong with their care. It would also resolve claims more quickly, while also allowing medical practitioners to deal with cases in a less adversarial environment.

Prof Rhona Mahony is a consultant obstetrician and chair of a recent Government working group examining the cost of healthcare litigation in Ireland. She said the introduction of pre-action protocols would be the most significant step that could be taken to address the State’s rising liabilities, while also being more humane.

She also raised the issue of the impact mistakes can have on doctors and other healthcare professionals, with many suffering from trauma, anxiety or depression after an event. Some have decided to leave their jobs.

“When you have a dead baby and you feel you’re responsible for that, that is really difficult,” she said. “But you’ve got to go back into work the next day and deal with really difficult cases again.”

Patient advocate Margaret Murphy, whose 21-year-old son Kevin died in 1999 due to a medical error, told the conference disclosure should not be about blame.

Ms Murphy said she had been deeply grateful for the “naked honesty” of a nurse who told her in the wake of her son’s death it should not have happened. However, she added that “in a very short time, all of that was replaced with a process of damage limitation”.

She said “amazing lengths” were gone to to prevent her learning the detail of what had happened to her son.

Ms Murphy said she is routinely approached at events by medical professionals who tell her they could still envisage what happened to her son happening where they work.

She recalled a fleeting encounter with one doctor who became emotional as he told her he hadn’t expected her son to die, then fled. “I felt that they had abandoned me but they had also abandoned him. I wanted to give him a hug.”

IHCA president, prof Gabrielle Colleran, made remarks that could be considered criticism of Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, who was not present at the conference.Prof Colleran said while consultants were happy to see increased Government spending on health and wanted to see the greatest possible return on the €27.4 billion budget for 2026, “the reality is that increased funding in recent years has not translated into meaningful patient impact across the board”.

“Some in senior positions have given a reductive analysis that this is down to consultants,” she said. “Consultant-delivered patient care is, at its core, a team effort and expecting consultants to deliver care without ensuring ongoing access to essential infrastructure and team-based supports is not only unrealistic and unsustainable – it is fundamentally unjust. It reflects work as imagined not work as done.”