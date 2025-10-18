HSE boss Bernard Gloster says new endometriosis plan will improve access to surgical care

A national endometriosis framework has been launched which will provide a “faster clinical pathway” in cases where treatment is required.

Endometriosis is a debilitating condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places. It can affect woman of any age, although it is less likely in woman after menopause. The exact number of women with endometriosis is unknown but recent research estimates it may affect as many as one in seven.

The core principle of the framework is presumed diagnosis. In essence, this means doctors must treat patients who present with symptoms of endometriosis as if they have the condition.

A new financial-support system is to be put in place for endometriosis patients who are going aboard for treatment. HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said a commitment is being made to improving access to surgical care for women affected by the condition across the country.

“Over the coming months, the HSE will deliver more than 100 additional surgeries, significantly improving access to treatment for those who have been waiting,” said Mr Gloster. “To further expand capacity, we are recruiting an additional colorectal surgeon to support more complex procedures and setting up an Endometriosis Surgery Abroad Interim Scheme to operate in parallel with services in Ireland.

“This new scheme is a targeted response to the urgent need for timely surgical intervention for women with moderate-to-severe endometriosis, while domestic services are further developed and scaled up under the National Endometriosis Framework.”

Moderate cases will be treated in five regional specialist centres. Three centres are already established in the Rotunda Hospital and Coombe Hospital, both in Dublin, and University Hospital Limerick. Two more are in development at University Hospital Galway and the National Maternity Hospital, Dublin. Complex cases will be referred to two supra-regional centres in Tallaght University Hospital and Cork University Maternity Hospital.

An Endometriosis Advisory Group, with membership from patient advocates and the Women’s Health Taskforce, has been established, while the HSE will be communicating with all GPs and clinicians to raise awareness of the condition in their clinical assessments. A national awareness campaign will also be developed around menstrual health, including endometriosis.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said endometriosis has long been an under-recognised and under-treated condition. However, she insists progress is now being made in raising awareness and enhancing services.

She said the framework “puts women’s experience of their symptoms at the centre. It will raise awareness in the clinical community, reduce time to diagnosis, and ensure timely and effective treatment".

Clinical director of the National Women and Infants Health Programme, Dr Cliona Murphy, said that the framework has been the culmination of years of work by committed clinicians and advocates.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane, said that the plan must be fully resourced, strategically implemented and deliver the gold standard of care for women across Ireland.

“Under this plan, only 100 surgeries will be carried out on top of the 1,200 surgeries already scheduled,” he said. “This is woefully inadequate and lacks ambition.”