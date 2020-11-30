Public health doctors plan three days of strikes in January

Public health specialists, who are playing a key role in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, are to stage three days of strikes in January in a dispute over pay and contracts.

The doctors will hold stoppages on Thursday January 14th and on Thursday and Friday January 21st and 22nd.

The doctors, who are members of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), have warned they are prepared to further escalate their action if matters remained unresolved.

The public health doctors last Friday voted by 94 per cent to support industrial action.

The IMO said on Monday that it was disappointed there had been “no meaningful engagement” by the Department of Health for the last five months.

The doctors have been campaigning for some time for public health to become a consultant-led service and for public health specialists to be awarded consultant contracts “to reflect their expertise and specialist skills”.

The IMO said that currently, regardless of qualifications, no public health specialist was recognised as a consultant despite meeting the same criteria as all other consultants appointed in the health service.

Dr Ina Kelly, the chairwoman of the IMO’s public health committee said that “as a doctor who has committed my career to public health and the improvement of health outcomes for the population I am deeply distressed that it has come to this”.

“It really is time for Government to step up to the plate and recognise their own ethical obligations and to honour agreements.”

The IMO said its public health committee at a meeting on Monday had “expressed deep disappointment at the lack of concern which the Government has displayed about this issue and criticised the misleading commentary on the issue from Government”.

“The public health committee specifically state this is not simply about a pay claim but about recognising the importance of consultants leading multi-disciplinary teams in a fully resourced public health service for Ireland. While much focus has been on public health medicine as a result of Covid, there are many important population health issues that are crucial for the country. Covid has exposed the fragility of our public health departments. “

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Sunday described plans by public health specialists to go on strike during the pandemic as regrettable and disappointing. He said there was no need for such industrial action when progress was being made on the public health doctors’ issues.

Mr Donnelly told RTÉ’s This Week programme on Sunday he had submitted a business case for a consultant contract for public health specialists which would give them the recognition they deserved and lead to a significant increase in salaries.

He said the public health doctors had waited a long time but more progress had been made in five months since he was appointed than in many years.

The Irish Times reported last Friday that the Department of Health proposed in its business case to the Department of Public Expenditure that about 80 consultant posts in public health medicine be established and that these positions could be advertised early next year.

It has suggested that they could receive a salary of between €189,000 and €227,000 – along the lines of that proposed for a new-style hospital contract for doctors who treat only public patients.