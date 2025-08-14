Live Conference League qualifiers updates: St Pat’s lead in Istanbul, Shamrock Rovers host Ballkani

Uefa Conference League third qualifying round, second leg:

HT – Besiktas (Turkey) 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Shamrock Rovers v Ballkani (Kosovo); Tallaght Stadium, 8pm (Streaming on LOITV)

Ballkani get things under way at Tallaght Stadium

0 min: Shamrock Rovers 0 Ballkani 0 (0-1 agg)

We’re going to switch focus to Shamrock Rovers v Ballkani at Tallaght Stadium but we’ll be keeping an eye on the second half of the St Pat’s game.

Five minutes out from kick-off in Tallaght.

HT – Besiktas 1 St Pat’s 2 (5-3 agg)

And that’s half-time in Istanbul.

HT – Besiktas 1 St Pat’s 2 (5-3 agg)

Besiktas claw one back through Demir Ege Tıknaz as they near half-time in Istanbul.

Three minutes added on.

Besiktas 1 St Pat’s 2 (5-3 agg)

GOAL FOR ST PAT’S!

Besiktas fumble the clearance from a corner and Ryan McLaughlin fires off his shot to beat Mert Gunok.

Besiktas 0 St Pat’s 2 (4-3 agg)

Here’s how Shamrock Rovers are line out against Ballkani:

🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟢



Your Hoops XI to take on our Kosovan opponents in Tallaght this evening 👊☘️#RoversInEurope || @sharp_security pic.twitter.com/qm5l7nKKy9 — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) August 14, 2025

Meanwhile, they’re just past the half-hour mark in Turkey where Conor Carty’s penalty remains the difference.

Besiktas 0 St Pat’s 1 (4-2 agg)

Besiktas pile on the pressure trying to break through St Pat’s defence with some quick passing. The visitors are back in numbers and goalkeeper Joseph Anang gets things under control.

Stephen Kenny’s side trying to slow down the play in possession as Besiktas look far more comfortable on the ball.

Besiktas 0 St Pat’s 1 (4-2 agg)

We’ll keep an eye on proceedings in Istanbul while also looking ahead to Shamrock Rovers’ 8pm kick-off.

Going in to this evening’s game Stephen Bradley’s charges trail by a goal on aggregate after Sunday Adetunji found the net for Ballkani in the 56th minute last time out.

“Judging the health of Shamrock Rovers ahead of the key second leg of their Uefa Conference League against Kosovo’s Ballkani depends on which way you look at the patient,” Gavin Cummiskey writes, previewing the clash.

Read his full diagnosis below:

[ Jack Byrne removed from Shamrock Rovers squad ahead of Conference League clashOpens in new window ]

Besiktas 0 St Pat’s 1 (4-2 agg)

St Pat’s have a sizeable task this evening, attempting to turn around a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham punished Stephen Kenny’s side last Thursday with a first-half hat-trick after Joao Mario’s eighth-minute opener, Simon Power managing St Pat’s solitary goal just after the break.

[ St Pat’s outplayed by classy Besiktas in Conference LeagueOpens in new window ]

Carty’s penalty has them off to the perfect start this evening.

Besiktas 0 St Pat’s 1 (4-2 agg)

The St Pat’s game got under way at 7pm Irish time.

The game is being streamed on HT Spor’s website if you fancy brushing up on your Turkish.

[ ‘They’re bigger, stronger, faster’: St Pat’s looking to salvage pride in tough European away tie at BesiktasOpens in new window ]

With three minutes on the clock Conor Carty has put St Pat’s ahead from the penalty spot.

Besiktas 0 St Pat’s 1 (4-2 agg)

Hello and welcome along to The Irish Times blog for this evening’s Uefa Conference League third qualifying round second-leg fixtures.

Two League of Ireland teams are in action. First up, St Patrick’s Athletic are away to Turkish side Besiktas before Shamrock Rovers host Kosovo’s Ballkani.

We’ll have previews, team news and live updates from the games, followed by match reports and reaction after the final whistles.

Here’s how St Pat’s and Besiktas line out:

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Redmond (capt), Leavy, Carty, Baggley, Mulraney, Sjoberg, McLaughlin, Turner, Robinson, Kazeem.

BESIKTAS: Mert (capt); Svensson, Paulista, Emirhan, Jurasek, Demir Ege, Orkun, Rafa Silva, Arroyo, Rashica, Abraham.