Mairead McGuinness drops out of presidential race due to health reasons

Mairead McGuinness has dropped out of the presidential race. Photograph: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former European Commissioner and MEP Mairead McGuinness is dropping out of the presidential election race for health reasons.

In a statement she said: “I have made the very difficult decision to withdraw my name as the Fine Gael nominee for the Presidential election.

“This decision is not lightly taken and follows a stay in hospital last week.

“My priority now is my health. Given that the election is in a short couple of months, I do not believe that I have the strength to give the campaign my all.”

“I am taking this decision on medical advice and while it is extremely difficult, it is the right decision for me and my family.”

Ms McGuinness was one of just two official candidates in the race and she led recent opinion polls.

Her surprise departure from the race throws the election wide open.

The other candidate who has enough confirmed support to secure a place on the ballot paper is Independent TD Catherine Connolly who has the backing of The Social Democrats, Labour and People Before Profit.

Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are still deliberating on their approach to the presidential election and whether or not they will run candidates.

In recent days businessman Gareth Sheridan has announced his intention to run saying he will seek nominations from local authorities.

People who wish to enter the race must have nominations from 20 Oireachtas members or four county or city councils.

In her statement Ms McGuinness said: “I appreciate that this will come as a shock and disappointment to party members and colleagues in Fine Gael, but our political family is strong.

“I have spoken with the Tánaiste and Party leader, Simon Harris, and thank him for his support and understanding.

“I also want to thank all of those people who have done so much to support me, now and in the past.

“My focus now is my health and my family, and I ask for privacy in the time ahead.”

Mr Harris said: “Mairead McGuinness has made an incredible contribution to public life in Ireland and in Europe.

“It was our clear view in Fine Gael and the view of many people across Ireland that Mairead would make an excellent President of Ireland.

“Mairead’s health will not now allow this.

“This has come as an awful shock to us all. Mairead is a valued member of our Fine Gael family. It is absolutely essential that she now prioritises her health and I know I speak for everyone when I wish her all the very best on that journey.

“In the coming days, Fine Gael, like others, will consider further the presidential election. Our Executive Council will convene to do this.

“But that’s for the time ahead, not for today. Today I want to pay tribute to Mairead. I want to thank her for all she has done. I want to wish her and Tom and their family all the best at this time and she knows we are all sending her our very best.”

Ms Connolly, Ms McGuinness’s erstwhile rival, said her withdrawal had come as a “shock to us all”.

“Without a doubt this decision could not have been an easy one for her to make,” she said.

“I would like to extend my best wishes to Mairead and her family at this time, and all the best for the future.”

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon who is Fine Gael’s director of elections for the presidential election also paid tribute to Ms McGuinness saying she has “served Fine Gael and Ireland with distinction in her public life”.

He said: “The Fine Gael Executive Council will meet in the coming days to discuss the next steps, but for now, I, along with Mairead’s many friends and colleagues within the party send their very best wishes to her and her family.”

Former MEP and Minister Frances Fitzgerald had been considered a possible contender until she ruled herself out earlier this year. When contacted about the possibility of seeking a nomination, the former tánaiste, minister for justice and MEP would only say “I’m just thinking of Mairéad today”.

Fine Gael deputy leader Helen McEntee also issued a statement wishing Ms McGuinness and her family well and saying: “I am sorry that Mairead McGuinness has had to withdraw as Fine Gael’s candidate for President of Ireland, but it is absolutely essential that she puts her health first.”