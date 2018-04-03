Emma Hannigan to be honoured with research fellowship

A research fellowship in honour of late author Emma Hannigan has been announced by Breast Cancer Ireland.

Emma Hannigan died one month ago today after an 11-year battle with breast cancer. She was 45. She is survived by her husband Cian, children Sacha and Kim, parents Philip and Denise, brother Timmy and sister-in-law Hilary.

Before her death, Ms Hannigan had raised more than €126,000 for cancer research and Breast Cancer Ireland, for which she was an ambassador.

Breast Cancer Ireland raises funding to help speed up breast cancer research discovery times, as well as promoting education and awareness on the importance of breast health amongst women of all ages.

The Emma Hannigan Breast Cancer Research Fellowship will support pioneering research taking place in the Breast Cancer Research Centre in the Royal College of Surgeons.

The inaugural award will go to research fellow Dr Damier Varislija, Breast Cancer Ireland has said.

Breast Cancer Ireland’s chief executive, Aisling Hurley, said the dedication of the fellowship to Ms Hannigan “recognises her valuable contribution to our research efforts and it ensures her memory lives on in transforming the landscape of breast cancer in Ireland into the future”.

Since her death, Ms Hannigan’s family has asked for people to make a donation to Breast Cancer Ireland by texting CURE to 50300.