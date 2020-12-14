Covid-19: Two further deaths and 264 more cases confirmed

A further two deaths and 264 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

This brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the State to 2,126 since the pandemic began and to 76,449 the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic.

Of the latest cases, detailed by Nphet on Monday evening, 79 are in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 2pm on Monday, 215 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There were 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said distribution of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine would begin in the Republic the week after it is approved by the European regulator.

Mr Martin said the Government wanted to be in a position to begin the rollout “within days” of the vaccine’s expected approval by European Medicines Agency (EMA) on December 29th.

He said that although there would be limited quantities of the vaccine in January and February, there would be enough for priority cases.

Greater quantities of the vaccine will become available in March, April and May as further vaccines come on stream and manufacturing around the world is increased. There will be a staged timeline approach depending on availability, he said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Martin said he was concerned about the recent rise in coronavirus cases and he warned “we cannot let our guard down”.

Just because there was now a vaccine available did not mean that the public should not adhere to public health measures, Mr Martin said. If numbers continued to rise then further restrictions could be introduced in January. People needed to be very careful about their contacts in the run-up to Christmas, he said.

The vaccine would be a complementary tool to enhance public health measures and would “add significantly to our armoury in putting pressure on this virus”, he said.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will have to be carefully handled and the Government will announce plans on Tuesday on how it will be administered, he said. Public health teams and doctors, along with GPs and pharmacists, will be involved in administering the vaccine.

A second vaccine, created by US company Moderna, is expected to approved by the EMA on January 12th, Mr Martin said.

The optimal period for a vaccination programme will be May and June, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said that there will be “quick movement” to roll out the vaccine in nursing homes and among healthcare workers in January.

When asked about vaccinating third level students before they returned home for the Christmas holiday, Mr Harris told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne show there was no particular reason why third level students needed to be vaccinated after the college term ends.

The advice for students was the same as for everyone else and while the University of Limerick had started offering antigen tests to students, he said there would be no mass screening of students.

Mr Harris also pointed out that “the bulk” of third level students were working remotely online under Level 3 restrictions.

No impact for months

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn on Monday said a vaccine would not have any positive impact on Covid-19 for months to come.

“As we face into Christmas and the New Year, there are many reasons for hope,” he said on Twitter.

“Through people’s collective efforts we have avoided to the greatest extent possible the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had across Europe over the past two months. But ... we are not through this yet.

“This virus doesn’t care that we have done well recently. It doesn’t care that we are tired or that we are desperate to see our families and friends. It is no less dangerous now than it was last March.”

Dr Glynn said in a statement on Sunday, the State was “on the cusp” of deploying at least two Covid-19 vaccines but concerns remained around ensuring sufficient numbers of people take up the option of getting vaccinated.

“Our research tells us that the majority have already decided that they will definitely (45 per cent) or probably (28 per cent) take the vaccine when it is offered to them while. At the other end of the spectrum, a small – but vocal – minority (5 per cent) absolutely will not take it.”

He moved to reassure people that there were no concerns in relation to safety of the vaccine in spite of the speed at which things were happening.

Dr Glynn said the “enormous levels of investment” had cut down the timeline. The high number of Covid-19 cases had helped trials quickly measure differences in risk between those who received the vaccine and those who got the placebo. Finally, several processes that usually happen after each other had been carried out in parallel.

The State’s vaccine taskforce report on the roll out of the vaccine is expected to be published on Tuesday.

GPs seeing increase in patients with virus symptoms

Dr Mary Favier, Covid-19 lead for the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), said GPs had been seeing an increase in the number of patients coming to them with coronavirus symptoms in recent days.

She told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show the continued high numbers in the Border counties were of particular concern. However, she was also worried about high numbers in counties Kilkenny and Limerick and there was no county about which she was not concerned.