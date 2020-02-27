Coronavirus: One case confirmed in Northern Ireland

One case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The patient is “receiving specialist care and Public Health Agency personnel are working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient had with the aim of preventing further spread”, Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA) said.

The patient travelled from Italy through the Republic and into Northern Ireland.

The sample from the patient has been sent to the UK for verification.

It has been described at this stage as a “presumptive positive test for coronavirus”.

The announcement was made at a briefing by agency in Belfast on Thursday evening.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride would not confirm some reports that the patient travelled by public transport from Dublin to Northern Ireland.

He said that efforts were being made to contact all those who were in close contact with the individual.

Dr McBride would not say if the patient was a man or a woman but confirmed it was an adult patient.

He said it was not a case of someone returning from a school ski trip in Northern Italy.

No details were provided of where the patient is being treated.

Planning

“We have been planning for the first positive case in Northern Ireland and have made clear that it was a question of when not if,” he said.

“We have robust infection control measures in place which enable us to respond immediately. Our health service is used to managing infections and would assure the public that we are prepared.

“Our advice to the public remains the same. Members of the public who have visited affected regions and have symptoms are advised to self-isolate at home and contact their GP in the first instance. Advice will then be given on next steps, including testing if required”.

To help reduce any potential spread of coronavirus, he urged people to follow the steps that are recommended for similar illnesses such as cold and flu - “catch, bin it, kill it”.

“Always carry tissues to catch your cough or sneeze, dispose of the tissue as soon as possible after using it, and clean your hands as soon as you can as germs can spread to every surface you touch.”

Dr Adrian Mairs, acting director of public health at the Public Health Agency added: “Northern Ireland has well-prepared and rigorously-tested plans for dealing with infectious diseases, and these have been activated. This will help ensure that the patient receives appropriate care, and the likelihood of spread is minimised. I would like to reassure the public that the risk to the wider population remains low.”

Anxious

Public health officials in the Republic are likely to be in contact with their Northern counterparts in relation to the time spent by the person south of the Border. They will be anxious to trace any contacts of the person on the flight from Italy, and through onward travel to Belfast.

The case is likely to raise concerns about the level of cooperation between North and South on the issue in the post-Brexit environment. The UK has taken a more stringent line on travel restrictions and the requirement to self-isolate than the Republic, which along with other EU member states has followed the advice of the European Centre for Disease Control.

Earlier on Thursday, before the announcement of the positive test, Minister for Health Simon Harris spoke to the North’s health minister Robin Swann.

Emphasising the need for cooperation in preparedness for Covid-19 (coronavirus), Mr Harris said cross-Border communications was vital. Both men agreed to continue to work together on the issue.

Meanwhile two more people tested positive for the virus in the UK on Thursday. One is a parent at a Buxton primary school in Derbyshire, who contracted the virus in Tenerife, where 168 Britons are being kept in a hotel on the south west of the island. The other patient also contracted the virus in Italy, which has become the worst affected country in Europe with more than 400 cases and 14 deaths.

The new cases bring the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the UK to 16.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, warned that onward transmission between people in the UK was “just a matter of time in my view”.