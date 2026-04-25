Munster dominate Ulster in bruising encounter as injuries mount for both teams

URC: Munster 41 Ulster 14

Ouch. A bruising encounter in every respect. Munster’s casualty list read Tom Farrell (shoulder), Jean Kleyn (bicep), Calvin Nash (hamstring), Tadhg Beirne (leg), Oli Jager (concussion) and that’s without considering the dead leg suffered by Jack Crowley, who pulled out in the warm-up.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan explained: “But there’s a few other dings, you know. Tadhg took a bit of a nasty fall there, and he’s done something to his leg. JK, Jean Kleyn, he’s done something to his bicep. Calvin Nash, hamstring, Tom Farrell, shoulder, so look, I’d say there’s probably two or three season-enders there.” Beirne and Crowley the likely outliers.

Ulster too suffered, centre Ben Carson (calf) had started superbly before being invalided out of the game. Eric O’Sullivan (back) was gone by half-time. Bryan O’Connor also departed before the interval.

The final scoreline will add an additional layer of pain to a bruised Ulster side that made their way back to Belfast. Bravery wasn’t an issue, nor was enterprise and quality in the first half but they ran out of bodies, ideas and possession and in the second half were schooled by a rampant home side, who were able to synchronise endeavour and accuracy.

John Hodnett deserves every plaudit, no less accomplished whether playing openside flanker or the wing, an injury-enforced switch. Four tries is a fitting embellishment to an outstanding individual display, on an evening when replacement Alex Kendellen’s hat-trick, would ordinarily have commandeered the headlines.

Seven tries to two suggests a spanking but Munster’s first two came when Ulster were short-handed, reduced to 14 players after the indefatigable Tom Brigg’s yellow card and three more in a seven-minute spell between the 47th and 54th minutes, a salvo underpinned by judicious adventure, passes timed and delivered on cue.

Munster's Edwin Edogbo is challenged by Ulster's John Andrew. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster had survived the loss of Crowley in the warm-up, struggled initially to get to the pitch of the match, and had to survive two occasions when Ulster players got over the home side’s line but couldn’t ground the ball. Shane Daly and Beirne provided crucial defensive interventions.

Ulster were bright in their patterns, energetic and attacked in a nuanced manner, around the fringes and in the wider corridors. They could feel slightly aggrieved to be trailing at half-time having played cracking rugby at times, ambitious, fluent and thoughtful.

Charlie Irvine, the excellent Lorcan McLoughlin, Ethan McIlroy and captain, Michael Lowry excelled against a backdrop of injury and misfortune. The constant reshuffling required a bedding in period and to their credit the home side unearthed the requisite solutions.

The URC designated this weekend’s set of fixtures as “kids’ round”, a coincidence, but one that resonated with a youthful Ulster selection, enforced by injury rather than choice. As the game progressed and players fatigued there were times when Ulster were a little naive in their defending and option taking but that was to be expected.

The visitors had the temerity to take the lead an acrobatic finish from Aitzol Arenzana-King survived a second look at Lowry’s scoring pass. Jake Flannery kicked a superb touchline conversion. It was the least they deserved in terms of scoreboard pressure.

Munster in contrast were careless at times; they forced and overran passes that tossed away possession. It dogged them for much of the opening half. Respite arrived when Brigg was binned, a harsh call on a slap down, and an outcome at odds of an earlier decision in which Nash survived without a similar censure.

Munster's John Hodnett. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Hodnett had no issue with double jobbing, shearing off a lineout maul to score his first try and then leaning on his creative genes to make the pivotal break initially and then pop up to finish for his second try.

Ulster might have sneaked the last score of the half if Lowry was able to hold Brigg’s half-break and offload, but the fullback couldn’t regather having juggled the ball initially.

Munster took a firm grasp soon after the interval, Kendellen’s brace and Hodnett’s third ensured that the home supporters were able to sit back and enjoy the last half an hour, the outcome effectively resolved. Visibly more relaxed, Munster responded to a try by Ulster replacement hooker John Andrew with one more apiece from Hodnett and Kendellen.

McMillan was happy with the win but conceded it had been a game and a performance of two halves. “Yeah, to be honest, probably mixed emotions around the performance. The first half, I thought we did well to hold them out to seven at half time, but what we encountered was a young Ulster team that was passionate, probably feeling like they had a lot to play for.

“Nobody was probably giving them a chance, and they just had us on our heels for the whole first half. I think possession and territory was about 70-something per cent. So I felt we were on our heels, didn’t get up and bang them and then when we did get a couple of opportunities with the ball, we were trying to create something out of nothing instead of just respecting the ball and going another phase.

“So, the first half was pretty disappointing from my perspective, but it was much better in the second half.”

Scoring sequence – 12 mins: Arenzana-King try, Flannery conversion, 0-7; Hodnett try, 5-7; 28: Hodnett try, Hanrahan conversion, 12-7. Half-time: 12-7. 47: Kendellen try, 17-7; 52: Kendellen try, Hanrahan conversion, 24-7; 54: Hodnett try, 29-7; 64: Andrew try, Flannery conversion, 29-14; 66: Hodnett try, 34-14; 68: Kendellen try, Hanrahan conversion, 41-14.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Edwin Edogbo for Kleyn (HIA) 4-15 and 16 mins; Dan Kelly for Nash 29 mins; Alex Kendellen for Farrell 43 mins; Michael Ala’alatoa for Jager (HIA) 46 mins; Michael Milne for Loughman 53 mins; Lee Barron for D Barron 53 mins; Brian Gleeson for Beirne 58 mins; Ben O’Donovan for Casey 69 mins.

Ulster: Michael Lowry (capt); Aitzol Arenzana-King, Ethan McIlroy, Ben Carson, Ben Moxham; Jake Flannery, Conor McKee; Eric O’Sullivan, James McCormick, Bryan O’Connor; Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine; James McKillop, Tom Brigg, Lorcan McLoughlin. Replacements: Jonny Scott for Carson 15 mins; Callum Reid for O’Sullivan 30 mins; Tom McAllister for O’Connor 39 mins; Dave Shanahan for McKee 53 mins; Joe Hopes for McKillop 53 mins; John Andrew for McCormick 57 mins; Marcus Rea for Brigg 57 mins; James Humphreys for Lowry 60 mins.

Yellow card: Tom Brigg 24 mins.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)