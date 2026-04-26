Gunman who charged dinner attended by Trump was ‘lone wolf whack job’, says US president

Main points

US president Donald Trump was rushed from the White House correspondents annual gala dinner after at least half a dozen shots were fired inside the Hilton Hotel on Saturday night

It was confirmed that a single gunman was subdued and taken into custody by Secret Service afterwards

The suspect, said to have been carrying a shotgun and handgun, has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California

Meanwhile, Hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in the US-Israeli war with Iran receded on Sunday morning

Key reads

Donald Trump rushed from White House correspondents’ dinner after gunman fires shots

Who is Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting?

Timeline: How the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner unfolded

Bulletproof vest saved officer shot in incident

The officer shot while responding to the sole gunman rushing a Secret Service checkpoint in the hotel lobby was saved by his bulletproof vest, according to the White House.

The officer shot was was “saved by the fact that he was wearing an obviously very good bulletproof vest”, Trump said in a press conference following the incident.

The US president praised the law enforcement response, and said he would have preferred to return to the ballroom to give his speech but said the gala would be rescheduled “within 30 days”.

Trump said the Secret Service did a better job than the assassination attempt in Butler, noting of the suspect; “He was fast.”

“He charged from 50 yards away, so he was very far away from the room. He was moving. He was really moving.”

World leaders condemned an act of “political violence” and expressed relief that Trump, officials and journalists were unharmed. - Additional reporting Agencies

Washington Hilton ‘not a particularly secure building’

The security of the Washington Hilton Hotel was called into question by Donald Trump in the aftermath of the security breach near an event he was attending in the hotel.

“It’s not a particularly secure building,” he said of the Hilton, before launching into a pitch for the necessity of his planned ballroom. “It’s bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom.”

“I didn’t want to say this,” he said, “but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House. It’s actually a larger room, and it’s a much more secure.”

Trump said the legally challenged building would be drone proof with bulletproof glass.

He said the incident underscored why he wanted to build a $400 million ballroom on White House grounds that he said would be equipped with the latest security features. That project is currently subject to litigation. - Reuters & NYT

Trump initially thought shots near hotel event was tray falling

Donald Trump said on Saturday night he initially thought that the sound of a gunman charging a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was a tray falling, in his first remarks about what was going through his mind as the incident unfolded.

“Actually, it was totally shocking to me, and that never changes,” Trump said, appearing to refer to the assassination attempt against him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a second incident on his golf course in Florida during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“I heard a noise, and sort of thought it was a tray. I thought it was a tray going down many times,” he said. “There was a gun and some people really understood that quite quickly. Other people didn’t. I was watching to see what was happening, probably should have gotten down a little faster.

“Melania was very cognizant, I think, of what happened,” Trump said of his wife, who has been among the members of his family most concerned about security even before Trump faced assassination attempts. “I think she knew immediately. She was saying: ‘It’s a bad noise.’”

The US president’s description of his reaction to the episode came at a hastily arranged news conference in the briefing room at the White House, where he had been rushed back by motorcade ahead of a number of other senior cabinet officials who had attended the dinner. - The Guardian

Who is the suspect in the shooting?

The suspect arrested in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting on Saturday ‌was identified by a law enforcement official as Cole Tomas Allen.

A Los Angeles-area man, Allen appears from social ‌media sites to be a Caltech graduate working as a part-time teacher and game developer.

The chief of the District of Columbia police ​department said investigators believe the suspect was a guest at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the annual dinner was taking place, ⁠but that no motive had been determined.

Find the full details of what is known of the suspect here:

[ Who is Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting?Opens in new window ]

US president Donald Trump shared a picture of the suspect on social media following his arrest. Photograph: Donald TRump/Truth Social

Gunman at White House event was ‘lone wolf whack job’, Trump says

A gunman armed with “multiple weapons” who tried to charge a Washington dinner attended by Donald Trump was “a lone wolf whack job”, according to the US president.

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was thrown into chaos by the attack on Saturday night and saw the American leader, who has been the previous target of an assassination attempt, swiftly evacuated by secret service agents along with other senior members of the administration.

One officer, who was shot but protected by his bulletproof vest, was taken to hospital.

The suspect, said to have been carrying a shotgun and handgun, has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California.

He is understood to have been a guest in the Washington Hilton hotel where the event was being held and faces charges including assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, but acting attorney general Todd Blanche said additional charges will be filed.

The president posted pictures on his Truth Social platform of the alleged assailant handcuffed on the ground following his detention.

Trump vowed to reschedule the disrupted event at a late-night press conference following the shooting, which he said had “unified” political opponents and the media.

He was attending the annual dinner for the first time as president.

Trump said: “My impression is he was a lone wolf whack job. These are crazy people.”

The president praised the secret service and said the gunman was not close to breaching the ballroom where he sat on stage at the time of the incident.

He added: “I saw a room that was just totally unified. It was, in one way, very beautiful, a very beautiful thing.

“To see a man charge a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of secret service, and they acted very quickly.”

He added: “It is always shocking when something like this happens.”

Washington mayor Muriel Bowser said she had “no reason” to believe anyone else was involved.

The Washington Hilton has been the location of a previous attempted presidential assassination when then president Ronald Reagan was shot by John Hinckley Jr outside the hotel in 1981. It led to security being ramped up at the property. - PA

Shots fired, suspect detained at White House event in Washington

The big news this morning is, of course, that half a dozen shots were fired inside the hotel hosting the White House correspondents annual gala dinner, at which US president Donald Trump was in attendance.

Trump was rushed from the event after the shots rang out inside the Hilton Hotel.

A single gunman was subdued and taken into custody by Secret Service afterwards, with the shots having been fired in the lobby rather than the basement-level ballroom, where ceremonies had just got underway.

Read Washington Correspondent Keith Duggan’s full breakdown of events here:

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US Secret Service agents escorted the president and first lady from the room. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein, AP

Strait of Hormuz still largely closed

Washington and Tehran are at an impasse as Iran has largely closed the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, while the US continues to block Iran’s oil exports.

Trump says ‘we have all the cards’

After the diplomatic trip was called off, ⁠Iran “offered a lot, but not enough,” Trump said. On Truth ⁠Social, he wrote that ​there was “tremendous infighting and confusion” within Iran’s leadership.

“Nobody knows who is in charge, including them,” he posted. “Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”

Iran peace hopes fade as Trump scraps talks

Hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in the US-Israeli war with Iran receded on Sunday morning, with talks aimed at ending the two-month conflict at ​a standstill and both Tehran and Washington showing little willingness to soften their terms.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi left mediator Pakistan empty-handed at the weekend, and US president Donald Trump canceled a planned visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, dealing back-to-back blows to ​peace prospects.

The deadlock leaves the world’s biggest economy and a major oil power locked in a confrontation that has already pushed energy prices to multi-year highs, ⁠stoked inflation and darkened global growth prospects.