UCC v Shannon promotion playoff abandoned due to medical emergency

The All-Ireland League Division 1B/2A promotion playoff between UCC and Shannon at The Mardyke on Saturday afternoon was abandoned during the second half after the UCC captain Sam O’Sullivan had to undergo cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for an estimated 20 minutes on the pitch and was responding well overnight in Cork University Hospital.

O’Sullivan’s father is Tadhg O’Sullivan, who has worked with Munster for years and his brother Jack is the former Munster backrow who is now playing with the Red Hurricanes in Osaka in Japan. They are also cousins of Billy, Niall and Rory Scannell.

UCC RFC president John Fitzgerald has written an update to all fellow 1B clubs in which he stated: “You may have heard about the medical incident at the UCC v Shannon game today. Our captain Sam O’Sullivan is now at CUH responding well under expert care. The response by the Emergency Medical Services was world class. Thank you for your kind wishes. I am the point of contact for any further information. Best wishes. John Fitzgerald.”

UCC were 31-12 ahead past the hour mark when O’Sullivan became unwell and the outcome of the match will be decided by the All-Ireland League Competitions Committee this coming week. The likelihood is that UCC will be awarded the match.