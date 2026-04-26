Crime & Law

Man arrested after woman (65) dies following assault in Co Galway

Incident took place at residential property in Ballybrit on Friday night

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Ballybrit, Co Galway, on Friday night, following which a woman died in hospital
Gardaí are investigating an assault in Ballybrit, Co Galway, on Friday night, following which a woman died in hospital
Sun Apr 26 2026 - 11:261 MIN READ

A 65-year-old woman has died after she was assaulted at a residential property in Ballybrit, Co Galway, on Friday evening.

Gardaí were alerted to the serious assault incident at approximately 11.45pm.

The woman was taken from the scene in a serious condition to Galway University Hospital, where she died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man, in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the north west. Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s dinner with the media descends into chaos as gunman storms hotel

Who is Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the White House correspondents’ dinner shooting?

Paul O’Connell: ‘I see little difference between a Limerick rugby player and a player from a Dublin private school’

Tax evasion, AI use and an Irish sprinter’s bikini photos: Specsavers ‘war’ reaches the High Court

A postmortem examination on the woman’s body has taken place, the results of which are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

The scene remains preserved on Sunday morning, and is continuing to being examined by the Garda technical bureau.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter