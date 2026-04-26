Man arrested after woman (65) dies following assault in Co Galway

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Ballybrit, Co Galway, on Friday night, following which a woman died in hospital

A 65-year-old woman has died after she was assaulted at a residential property in Ballybrit, Co Galway, on Friday evening.

Gardaí were alerted to the serious assault incident at approximately 11.45pm.

The woman was taken from the scene in a serious condition to Galway University Hospital, where she died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man, in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the north west. Investigations are ongoing.

A postmortem examination on the woman’s body has taken place, the results of which are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

The scene remains preserved on Sunday morning, and is continuing to being examined by the Garda technical bureau.