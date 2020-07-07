Coronavirus: HSE reports 250,000 downloads of new contact-tracing app since launch

The HSE’s new contact-tracing app has been downloaded 250,000 times since it was launched on Tuesday morning, the executive said.

At a briefing in Dublin, HSE chief executive Paul Reid described it as a “phenomenal achievement”.

The app, developed by Waterford company Nearform, is primarily used for contact tracing, checking on symptoms daily and providing updates on Covid-19 in Ireland.

Earlier, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said take-up of the HSE’s contact tracing app so far this morning has been “really good”.

“This is a really good news story. This is a powerful tool in the fight against Covid,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The app provides every single person with an opportunity to assist in the fight against the virus, added the Minister. “Please take two minutes to download the app. It is totally private.”

There is already a comprehensive testing-and-tracking service in place in Ireland but the app is “an extra tool” in the fight, Mr Donnelly said, although he warned it was not “a silver bullet”.

The Minister said the privacy aspects of the app were impressive and that permission would be requested before any tracking measures were taken using the app. Everyone was in control of their own data, the information was anonymised, and there was no centralised database, he said.

The app requires the latest versions of both Apple and Google’s software, which include the exposure notification tool upon which the app is built.

If you are going to use contact tracing, you will need to enable bluetooth; location services are not essential, and both Apple and Google previously said there would be no sharing of location data with the Covid tracker software.

After installing it on both iOS and Android, neither required access to my location data, nor did they appear on the list of apps that had used location services in recent days. You will also be asked to allow the app to send you notifications.

For the app to be effective as a way of tracing contacts, it requires other people to also download and use it, which is why the HSE is keen to have as many people as possible share the app.

The app also asks for permission to collect app metrics, or data on how the app is being used.

According to the terms and conditions, that includes if the app on your phone is being used, if exposure notification services have been turned on and if the app has received any exposure notifications.

None of the permissions are essential to the working of the app, so you can refuse consent in the first instance or go back and disable them in the in-app settings.