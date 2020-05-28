Coronavirus: Further nine deaths reported along with 46 new cases

An additional nine people have died from coronavirus in the Republic, it was confirmed by the Department of Health on Thursday evening.

This brings to 1,639 the total number of deaths in the State from Covid-19.

A further 46 cases of the virus have also been reported, bringing to 24,841 the total number of cases in the Republic of Ireland.

At the department’s evening Covid-19 briefing, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to continue adhering to public health guidelines ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said according to the most recent indicators the “overall story” is that the disease is stable and declining.

He said the situation was “astonishingly stable” as he credited the “responsible behaviour” of the public.

The number of people in intensive care units remained at or around 50 with admissions to ICU remaining at around one or two a day, bar on Wednesday when there were five such admissions.

He said it could be difficult to estimate the reproductive number when the numbers of cases are very low. He said the reproduction number is currently estimated to be 0.5.

Information around what impact the first easing of restrictions might have on the numbers will not be available for another week.

“It is our hope that the r-number will remain below one and our progress is preserved,” Prof Nolan said.

Dr Holohan said a mortality paper was prepared and discussed by NPHET at its meeting on Thursday and “identifies that mortality in Ireland has been within the lower range in overall terms compared with other health systems across Europe.

“Ireland will continue to report both confirmed and probable deaths from Covid-19 in all settings and direct public health measures to limit the burden of mortality.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, said NPHET also agreed in principle at its meeting to include in the case definition for Covid-19 the sudden loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia).

“This is subject to updated guidance from the ECDC, which is expected to be published tomorrow.”

Figures released at the briefing show that of the 24,795 cases of coronavirus notified up to midnight on Tuesday, some 57 per cent of them were female and 43 per cent male.

The median age of confirmed cases was 48 years.

A total of 3,267 cases (13 per cent) were hospitalised and of those hospitalised, 404 cases have been admitted to ICU.

Some 7,920 of the cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Overall Dublin has had the highest number of cases at 11,996 (48 per cent) followed by Cork with 1,458 cases (6 per cent) and then Kildare with 1,414 cases (6 per cent)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 40 per cent, close contact accounts for 58 per cent and travel abroad accounts for 2 per cent.

