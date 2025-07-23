Adult dies with listeriosis, as food safety authority confirms ‘extensive’ outbreak

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is investigating the 'extensive' outbreak of listeriosis. Photograph: iStock

An adult has died with the rare bacterial infection listeriosis, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.

The HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre is investigating the death, the authority said, adding that no further information can be disclosed to protect the person’s medical confidentiality.

This follows news announced earlier on Tuesday that nine cases of listeriosis have been identified and that the FSAI is investigating the “extensive” outbreak.

It said there has been a “voluntary precautionary recall” of 141 ready-made products “due to a link with the outbreak”.

The recalled products are sold in Tesco, Supervalu, Centra and Aldi, among other outlets.

The affected meals include chicken curries, lasagnes, bolognaises, pasta bakes, cottage pies and chow meins. Affected side dishes include ready-made mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, green cabbage and pilau rice.

Consumers are being warned not to eat these as they may be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The FSAI says listeriosis is an infection caused by the bacterium listeria monocytogenes. It is usually acquired by eating contaminated food. Listeria is killed by cooking food thoroughly.

The implicated products are produced by food manufacturer Ballymaguire Foods, which specialises in the production of freshly prepared meals. All batches and all best before dates are included.

The products are marketed under the private label brands of its customers.

Affected products include Tesco’s Meals Made Easy, Irish Classics and Finest products.

The Happy Pear, Food To Go, Clean Cut, Fuel’d Foods, and Kitchen products that are sold in Supervalu and Centra are listed. Supervalu’s Signature Taste, Supervalu and Freshly Prepared ranges contain affected products.

Products from Centra’s Centra and Freshly Prepared range are listed. The Inspired Cuisine and Specially Selected range of Aldi also contain affected products. Other affected products are in the From the Farm and Good Food Locally Sourced brands, sold in various retailers.

The full list of recalled products by the Food Safety Authority can be viewed here.

In a statement, Ballymaguire Foods said it has initiated a “precautionary recall of all products” produced at one of its facilities following the identification of listeria bacteria as part of a quality control check.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare for us. We are treating it with the utmost seriousness and are working closely with all parties to manage the situation swiftly and responsibly,” a company spokesman said.

He said the company informed retail customers and engaged with relevant authorities “immediately upon identifying the issue”.

“As a precautionary measure, and in line with our rigorous response protocols, we made the decision on Saturday to temporarily suspend all production at the affected facility,” the spokesman said.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers and consumers for the concern this may cause,” he said, adding that the company has a quality track record going back 20 years.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea. In rare cases, more severe infections can cause serious complications.

Pregnant women, babies, the elderly and people with weakened immune symptoms are more vulnerable to infections.

The incubation period or the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing is on average three weeks but can range to between three and 70 days.

The FSAI has requested that retailers remove the implicated products from sale, and display recall notices at point-of-sale. They have also advised caterers not to use these products.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall these products. They are also asked to provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.