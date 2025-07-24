Business

Bord Gáis profit dips to €39m in first half of 2025

Customer numbers grew 3% in the first six months of the year to 531,000

Bord Gáis Energy increased customer numbers by 3% in the first half of the year. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Ciara O'Brien
Thu Jul 24 2025 - 08:06

Bord Gáis Energy made a profit of €39 million in the first half of 2025 as customers numbers grew and commodity prices eased.

That compared to a profit of €50 million in the first half of 2024.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were £40 million (€46.1 million), down 22 per cent on the previous year’s £51 million.

Customer numbers grew 3 per cent in the first six months of the year, the company said, reaching 531,000.

The Centrica-owned company is currently undergoing a €1 billion investment programme in strategic infrastructure, bolstering supply security and integrating renewable energy assets, including the development of two hydrogen-capable 100MW gas peaking plants in Athlone and Dublin, and a 334MW open cycle gas turbine project in Galway.

It also completed the acquisition of solar PV company Swyft Energy in January, and earlier this month announced multiple power purchase agreements with renewable developers that added more than 629MW of capacity.

“We remain focused on creating value through our integrated model – supporting customers, investing in energy security, and driving decarbonisation,” said Dave Kirwan, managing director of Bord Gáis Energy. “Our parent company Centrica’s capital investment is enabling us to power Ireland’s economic growth and green transition. This will play an important role in delivering a green, secure and competitive energy sector for Ireland.”

Parent group Centrica reported adjusted operating profit of £549 million, saying the company had put in a “resilient performance” in a challenging market.

